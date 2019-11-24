Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal considering Julian Nagelsmann to replace Emery

Olly Dawes
Hoffenheim's German head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA Europa League group C football match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Ludogorets Razgrad on December 7, 2017 in Sinsheim,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

head coach Julian Nagelsmann of RB Leipzig gestures during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on October 5, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

According to The Independent, Arsenal would consider a move for RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann if – and now more likely when – they part ways with Unai Emery.

The Gunners took on Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a game that Emery really needed to win having had the international break to come up with some answers.

However, it took a last-gasp Alexandre Lacazette goal to rescue just a point for Arsenal, with Gunners fans clearly unhappy with this latest slip-up under Emery.

 

The Spaniard is under immense pressure now, especially with North London rivals Arsenal winning their first game since sacking Mauricio Pochettino, and it seems that the club are indeed considering other appointments.

It's claimed that ex-Gunners Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira would be on the radar, but the club would also be interested in a move for RB Leipzig's Nagelsmann.

The 32-year-old is one of the top young managers in Europe having impressed with Hoffenheim and now Leipzig, where he is just one point off top spot in the Bundesliga.

Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after his team concede during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...

Landing the German would be a hugely ambitious move, and one that Arsenal fans would surely love, but it seems hugely unlikely that the Gunners will be able to land him.

Nagelsmann just waited a whole year at Hoffenheim before taking the Leipzig job, with the deal set up a long time ago, and it would be a surprise to see him leave so soon after landing the role – even for a move to the Premier League with Arsenal.

Hoffenheim's German head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA Europa League group C football match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Ludogorets Razgrad on December 7, 2017 in Sinsheim,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch