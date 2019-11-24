Report: Arsenal considering Julian Nagelsmann to replace Emery

Arsenal have been linked with RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

According to The Independent, Arsenal would consider a move for RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann if – and now more likely when – they part ways with Unai Emery.

The Gunners took on Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a game that Emery really needed to win having had the international break to come up with some answers.

However, it took a last-gasp Alexandre Lacazette goal to rescue just a point for Arsenal, with Gunners fans clearly unhappy with this latest slip-up under Emery.

The Spaniard is under immense pressure now, especially with North London rivals Arsenal winning their first game since sacking Mauricio Pochettino, and it seems that the club are indeed considering other appointments.

It's claimed that ex-Gunners Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira would be on the radar, but the club would also be interested in a move for RB Leipzig's Nagelsmann.

The 32-year-old is one of the top young managers in Europe having impressed with Hoffenheim and now Leipzig, where he is just one point off top spot in the Bundesliga.

Landing the German would be a hugely ambitious move, and one that Arsenal fans would surely love, but it seems hugely unlikely that the Gunners will be able to land him.

Nagelsmann just waited a whole year at Hoffenheim before taking the Leipzig job, with the deal set up a long time ago, and it would be a surprise to see him leave so soon after landing the role – even for a move to the Premier League with Arsenal.