Report: Arsenal board members like Pochettino, move looks unlikely

Arsenal may be looking to replace Unai Emery in the near future.

According to the Daily Mail, some Arsenal decision-makers are keen on Mauricio Pochettino – but a move for him seems unlikely at this stage.

The Gunners were thoroughly expected to beat Southampton on Saturday afternoon, but served up yet another dismal display under Unai Emery.

It took a last-gasp equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette to rescue a point for Arsenal, which simply isn't good enough as Emery lurches to just two wins in the last 11 Premier League games.

Emery is now under huge pressure, and it's believed that Arsenal are considering possible successors – including former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino.

It's claimed that some Arsenal board members really rate Pochettino, but a move seems unlikely given his ties to bitter rivals Tottenham.

Pochettino has always claimed he would never manage Barcelona due to his long ties to Espanyol, and it may well be that he takes a similar stance on managing Arsenal after his time with Tottenham.

Additionally, it would be a huge surprise if Daniel Levy didn't take steps to ensure that Pochettino doesn't immediately go into a job with a Premier League rival when negotiating his exit.

Pochettino will be a man in demand after being sacked by Spurs, but for now, a move to Arsenal – even if they do like him – seems unlikely.