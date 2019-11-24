Rangers fans react to Scott Arfield's latest performance

Rangers beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 away from home this afternoon.

Rangers kept up the pace with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday afternoon as they beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 on the road.

The Gers saw Celtic hammer Livingston 4-0 on Saturday, so they needed to respond with a win of their own as they headed to New Douglas Park.

Rangers did take an early lead as Ryan Jack continued his fine recent form with yet another goal, before Lewis Smith quickly brought the Accies level.

Ryan Kent hit Rangers back in front before the break, and then added his second and Rangers' third in injury time, securing a 3-1 win.

Steven Gerrard won't have been completely happy with a patchy performance, but Rangers did manage to claim all three points and keep the pressure on Celtic.

Some Rangers players really didn't impress on Sunday afternoon, and midfielder Scott Arfield was one of those as he yet again struggled to really make an impact.

The 31-year-old was influential last season with 12 goals and seven assists, but he's only hit three goals and two assists this season, with fans a little disappointed with his form.

Some fans branded him 'anonymous' against Hamilton, claiming that he looks a shadow of his former self whilst others have concerns about his international commitments with Canada, feeling that's impacting his Rangers form.

I really don’t understand why we play Arfield I just don’t rate him — Steph (@__xstephx_) November 24, 2019

What’s happened to Arfield this year? Anonymous again today! Ojo or Stewart must be on for him soon — David Stevenson (@bigsimba1978) November 24, 2019

Arfield looks like he’s wearing concrete boots again today. Legs seem to have gone this season. — Andy McKellar (@AMcKellar89) November 24, 2019

I don’t know what’s happened to Arfield this season but he is a shadow of the player who finished last season so well. Anonymous again. — Kirsten (@kirsten93_) November 24, 2019

Arfield has been a passenger every game he’s played this season — Barry Berry (@barryberry93) November 24, 2019

Arfield off...not been the same this season. Can’t help but feel his International career is impacting his form. — Andy (@a_n_d_y_______) November 24, 2019

Time for Scotty Arfield to decide whether it’s Canada or Rangers.



Another below-par performance today, he’s too all-energy at his age to be able to put 100% in for both. — (@Rangers_View) November 24, 2019

Can we please stop playing arfield — Scott (@5G_Rfc) November 24, 2019

What has happened to Scott arfield this season? Totally different player so far this season! — Gary1690 (@GaryTippell) November 24, 2019