Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers fans react to Scott Arfield's latest performance

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 away from home this afternoon.

Luis Diaz of FC Porto in action with Scott Arfield of Glasgow Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on...

Rangers kept up the pace with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday afternoon as they beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 on the road.

The Gers saw Celtic hammer Livingston 4-0 on Saturday, so they needed to respond with a win of their own as they headed to New Douglas Park.

Rangers did take an early lead as Ryan Jack continued his fine recent form with yet another goal, before Lewis Smith quickly brought the Accies level.

 

Ryan Kent hit Rangers back in front before the break, and then added his second and Rangers' third in injury time, securing a 3-1 win.

Steven Gerrard won't have been completely happy with a patchy performance, but Rangers did manage to claim all three points and keep the pressure on Celtic.

Some Rangers players really didn't impress on Sunday afternoon, and midfielder Scott Arfield was one of those as he yet again struggled to really make an impact.

Scott Arfield of Rangers FC and head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de Suisse,...

The 31-year-old was influential last season with 12 goals and seven assists, but he's only hit three goals and two assists this season, with fans a little disappointed with his form.

Some fans branded him 'anonymous' against Hamilton, claiming that he looks a shadow of his former self whilst others have concerns about his international commitments with Canada, feeling that's impacting his Rangers form.

Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

