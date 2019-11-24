Photo: Tottenham's Lucas embraced by Jose Mourinho

The Tottenham Hotspur boss showed his appreciation to Lucas Moura on Saturday.

Lucas Moura could be forgiven for being thankful that Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur this week.

The Argentine brought Lucas to Tottenham in the winter of 2018 but, for whatever reason, the former Paris Saint-Germain winger, whose second-half hat-trick took Spurs to a Champions League final in June, barely had a look-in under Pochettino for much of this season.

Lucas had been averaging only around half-an-hour per game for the Lilywhites in the Premier League this season, which is a very low figure when you consider how big of a player he was last term.

But Jose Mourinho is Tottenham boss now and it'll be interesting to see if the Brazilian can get his groove back. Early evidence suggests that he will.

That's because Lucas played 82 minutes of Saturday's 3-2 win at West Ham United, and scored the North Londoners' second of the afternoon.

The 27-year-old hadn't been treated well in the latter stages of Pochettino's reign, with the former Southampton manager often bringing him on in the last 10 minutes of games, games where the damage had already been done.

Every player needs love from their manager and, going by images of Mourinho with Lucas yesterday, it looks like the Brazil international might get the love from Mourinho that he didn't get from his old boss this season.

