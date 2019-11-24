Photo: Jack Clarke celebrates Leeds winner on second debut

Jack Clarke finally made another Championship debut for Leeds United on Saturday.

It's taken over three months but Jack Clarke has finally made his second Championship debut for Leeds United.

The 19-year-old re-signed for his boyhood club on a season-long loan immediately after sealing an £8 million move to Tottenham Hotspur this past summer.

But for whatever reason, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hasn't been keen on playing him in the league and Clarke hadn't earned a single Championship minute prior to Saturday.

However, the Thorp Arch product made a 20-minute cameo in yesterday's 2-1 win at Luton Town and was pictured celebrating Patrick Bamford's winner at the death.

Clarke has been linked with a return to parent club Tottenham, who do have the option to recall him in January if they wish.

Thing is, Jose Mourinho is now Spurs manager and it seems unlikely that the Portuguese will want or need him back in North London.

His cameo away to the Hatters could be the start of a decent spell with Leeds. His loan to West Yorkshire might not be a complete disaster after all.

Embed from Getty Images