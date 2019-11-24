Quick links

Photo: Jack Clarke celebrates Leeds winner on second debut

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Jack Clarke battles with Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England.
Jack Clarke finally made another Championship debut for Leeds United on Saturday.

It's taken over three months but Jack Clarke has finally made his second Championship debut for Leeds United.

The 19-year-old re-signed for his boyhood club on a season-long loan immediately after sealing an £8 million move to Tottenham Hotspur this past summer.

But for whatever reason, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hasn't been keen on playing him in the league and Clarke hadn't earned a single Championship minute prior to Saturday.

However, the Thorp Arch product made a 20-minute cameo in yesterday's 2-1 win at Luton Town and was pictured celebrating Patrick Bamford's winner at the death.

 

Clarke has been linked with a return to parent club Tottenham, who do have the option to recall him in January if they wish.

Thing is, Jose Mourinho is now Spurs manager and it seems unlikely that the Portuguese will want or need him back in North London.

His cameo away to the Hatters could be the start of a decent spell with Leeds. His loan to West Yorkshire might not be a complete disaster after all.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

