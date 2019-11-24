Patrick Bamford reacts to Leeds United win against Luton Town

Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds United against Luton Town on Saturday.

Leeds United fans have responded to Patrick Bamford’s post on Twitter following the win against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side maintained their good run of form with a 2-1 victory over Luton away from home in the Championship.

Bamford scored the opening goal of the match six minutes into the second half and was involved in the winner for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

The 26-year-old striker has been criticised by some sections of the fans for not scoring enough goals.

However, against Luton, Bamford played well, worked hard, and also found the net.

According to WhoScored, the former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest striker took five shots of which three were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won two headers, took 28 touches, and made one tackle and one clearances.

So far this season, the 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 17 Championship appearances for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans have responded positively to Bamford’s post on Twitter after the win against Luton, as shown in the posts below.

Great performance today paddy. Made sitting in the home end worth it. Great 3 points. Believe in you lad. — Jack Calow (@JackCalow31) November 23, 2019

Wonderful result Patrick, so pleased to see you on the score sheet, superb performance, which is what we've become accustomed to, Bravo — Phil (@Flipperxyz) November 23, 2019

Well played, I knew you would pick up and March on #mot — Steve (@SteveHaylesALAW) November 23, 2019

Really pleased for you young man. Always enjoy watching you. Sweat and swagger. — DrT's Poetry Corner (@DoctorT1992) November 23, 2019

Keep it up Patrick you're confidence is growing we are behind you all the way # mot # lufc — madmatthew (@TwistedMc842) November 23, 2019

Awesome 3 points today Patrick You and the boys keeping our dream alive MOT!! Well done you — Donna@LS11 (@DonnaL75) November 23, 2019

Well done son - keep believing big man we need confidence and consistency from everyone to achieve the end goal. In leeds we trust #MOT — Mammoth Transport (@MammothTranspo1) November 23, 2019

So glad you are proving the critics as fickle as the keyboards they type their rubbish on ... #lufc fantastic result !! — anna vann (@lilrussiandoll) November 23, 2019