Patrick Bamford reacts to Leeds United win against Luton Town

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November...
Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds United against Luton Town on Saturday.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

Leeds United fans have responded to Patrick Bamford’s post on Twitter following the win against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side maintained their good run of form with a 2-1 victory over Luton away from home in the Championship.

Bamford scored the opening goal of the match six minutes into the second half and was involved in the winner for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

 

The 26-year-old striker has been criticised by some sections of the fans for not scoring enough goals.

However, against Luton, Bamford played well, worked hard, and also found the net.

According to WhoScored, the former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest striker took five shots of which three were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won two headers, took 28 touches, and made one tackle and one clearances.

So far this season, the 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 17 Championship appearances for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans have responded positively to Bamford’s post on Twitter after the win against Luton, as shown in the posts below.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

