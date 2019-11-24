Noel Whelan reacts to Kalvin Phillips's performance for Leeds

The Leeds United midfielder had something of an off-day on Saturday.

Noel Whelan has singled out Kalvin Phillips for some minor criticism following Leeds United's win on Saturday.

The Whites won 2-1 away to Luton Town to move top of the Championship temporarily.

Patrick Bamford netted a last-minute winner after James Collins had earlier cancelled out the Leeds striker's opener.

It wasn't a brilliant performance from Marcelo Bielsa's side and some of the Argentine's players had off-days.

And Whelan has claimed that Phillips was in that bracket yesterday.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I've got to say, Kalvin has had better games. This is probably the most below-par performance I've seen from Kalvin. Everyone is due one of those days."

Phillips' form is a double-edged sword for Leeds fans. On the one hand, they want their 23-year-old midfielder to be playing as well as possible in an effort to help United win promotion.

On the other hand, if he plays too well then it'll only bring negative energy into the January transfer window in the form of a lot of speculation.

Being under-par in games that Leeds win anyway isn't a terrible thing.