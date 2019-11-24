Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Noel Whelan reacts to Kalvin Phillips's performance for Leeds

Shane Callaghan
Soccer fans cheer as Leeds United's English midfielder Kalvin Phillips arrives the Mandalar Thiri stadium to play a friendly match against Myanmar in Mandalay on May 11, 2018. (Photo by...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United midfielder had something of an off-day on Saturday.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips arrives at Kenilworth Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton,...

Noel Whelan has singled out Kalvin Phillips for some minor criticism following Leeds United's win on Saturday.

The Whites won 2-1 away to Luton Town to move top of the Championship temporarily.

Patrick Bamford netted a last-minute winner after James Collins had earlier cancelled out the Leeds striker's opener.

It wasn't a brilliant performance from Marcelo Bielsa's side and some of the Argentine's players had off-days.

 

And Whelan has claimed that Phillips was in that bracket yesterday.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I've got to say, Kalvin has had better games. This is probably the most below-par performance I've seen from Kalvin. Everyone is due one of those days."

Phillips' form is a double-edged sword for Leeds fans. On the one hand, they want their 23-year-old midfielder to be playing as well as possible in an effort to help United win promotion.

On the other hand, if he plays too well then it'll only bring negative energy into the January transfer window in the form of a lot of speculation. 

Being under-par in games that Leeds win anyway isn't a terrible thing.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 2, 2019 in Leeds, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch