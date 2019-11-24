Quick links

Newcastle fans react to reports Tottenham are frontrunners for Bobby Clark

Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
The rumoured Tottenham Hotspur target is the son of a former Newcastle United player.

Newcastle United fans are reacting to reports linking the teenage Magpies midfielder, Bobby Clark, is wanted by a string of other clubs including Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have emerged as frontrunners to sign the 14-year-old, whose father is the former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, should the player and his family decide that his future is brighter away from St James' Park.

The newspaper claims Clark Jnr is rated by the Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce, as the club's best schoolboy prospect, and would prefer to stay with his hometown club.

 

And seemingly it is not just inside of Newcastle that Clark is highly rated, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich also being credited with interest.

But what are those of a Magpies persuasion saying about the speculation?

This is the reaction on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham have played a significant role in the development of a number of young English players in recent years, notably Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Harry Kane.

But it remains to be seen how Spurs' recent appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager will affect that.

Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

And Clark may take inspiration from two recent graduates of the Newcastle academy system, Sean and Matty Longstaff, who are currently thriving at first-team level.

Newcastle fans - could Tottenham Hotspur or someone else prise Clark from St James' Park? 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

