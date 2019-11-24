Newcastle fans react to reports Tottenham are frontrunners for Bobby Clark

The rumoured Tottenham Hotspur target is the son of a former Newcastle United player.

Newcastle United fans are reacting to reports linking the teenage Magpies midfielder, Bobby Clark, is wanted by a string of other clubs including Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have emerged as frontrunners to sign the 14-year-old, whose father is the former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, should the player and his family decide that his future is brighter away from St James' Park.

The newspaper claims Clark Jnr is rated by the Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce, as the club's best schoolboy prospect, and would prefer to stay with his hometown club.

And seemingly it is not just inside of Newcastle that Clark is highly rated, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich also being credited with interest.

But what are those of a Magpies persuasion saying about the speculation?

This is the reaction on Twitter...

I’ll have to have a word with his Mam & Dad next time I see them!! We can’t let him leave man ha — Dayle Barron (@DayleBarron) November 22, 2019

Anyone born in the toon wants to play for the toon — Mr Potato Head™ (@aborisdrone) November 22, 2019

Tell them to piss right off

Our youth squad are doing well, longstaffs show that he is best served at newcastle tell thos clowns to feck off

Moving to london would uproot him and do him no favours — Stand up be counted (@MarkCleghorn2) November 22, 2019

Deal hinging on his dad becoming U23 coach.

Spurs it is then — steve (@oldheatonian) November 22, 2019

If the lad has any sense he will go to Spurs - they have pillows at their training ground — ian pollock (@ipolnufc) November 22, 2019

Surely club should be doing everything to keep players like bobby? — Arron Gallagher (@_arrongallagher) November 22, 2019

he should get to Spurs as quick as he can if he wants to make it at a real club. — Tyne Association Berlin (@tyneassociation) November 22, 2019

Lets learn from Lewis Gibson. We don’t have to sell young players especially at that age. His Dad can have a word. — James Beedie (@17jamesbeedie) November 22, 2019

Spurs can piss off. — Craig (@GiarcNE40) November 22, 2019

Tell them to get stuffed!Let the lad grow and progress here at st James's — MSW (@Toonattics) November 22, 2019

Can’t see him leaving. His dad is #NUFC through and through and I’m sure he will want his son to follow in his footsteps — Kevin Nichol (@Kevin_Nichol) November 22, 2019

Tottenham have played a significant role in the development of a number of young English players in recent years, notably Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Harry Kane.

But it remains to be seen how Spurs' recent appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager will affect that.

And Clark may take inspiration from two recent graduates of the Newcastle academy system, Sean and Matty Longstaff, who are currently thriving at first-team level.

Newcastle fans - could Tottenham Hotspur or someone else prise Clark from St James' Park?