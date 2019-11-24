Neil McCann thinks Sheyi Ojo 'disrupted' Rangers during their win at Hamilton

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo made a substitute appearance for Rangers during their win against Hamilton on Sunday.

BBC Sport pundit Neil McCann thinks that the introduction of Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo during Rangers' 3-1 win over Hamilton 'disrupted' Steven Gerrard's side.

The Gers were winning the game 2-1 when Gerrard opted to swap Ojo for Scott Arfield, but McCann thinks that Rangers missed Arfield's cleverness when he was taken off.

Things did begin to get tough during the latter stages of the game for the Gers, but they held on and Ryan Kent netted in stoppage-time to make sure of the points.

After the match, McCann shared why Ojo's substitution may have been a mistake as he thinks that his arrival into the game could have also played a part in James Tavernier being poor.

"I think when Ojo come on I think it disrupted them a wee bit," McCann told BBC Sport. "He's different to Arfield. Arfield's clever when he comes in and he manipulates players because he sits in behind controlling midfielders and thinks 'right, you have got to look across your shoulder now', which then creates that space for Tavernier.

"I don't think Tavernier got forward nearly enough in the second half. And maybe he's thinking, Ojo he's a wide player, I'll just give you the ball and you go the damage. But I don't think Ojo is doing the damage."

In the end, Gerrard will be pleased that his team have walked away with all three points in what was another tough encounter in the Scottish Premiership.

Last season, these could have been the games where Gerrard's side perhaps dropped valuable points but they are seemingly showing that they have learnt from their mistakes.

Not only that, Kent's first goals since making that switch from Liverpool in the summer permeant would have delighted the Rangers faithful as they will be hoping he can now kick on in these coming weeks.