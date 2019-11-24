Neil McCann comments on Rangers' Filip Helander

Filip Helander of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers had a couple of hairy moments.

Rangers came through a bit of a scare this afternoon.

The Gers moved back level on points with Celtic at the summit of the Premiership by winning 3-1 away to Hamilton, but it was anything but an easy victory for Steven Gerrard's side.

A moment of magic from Ryan Kent sent Rangers back into the lead on 43 minute after Lewis Smith cancelled out Ryan Jack's early opener.

Kent added a third in the dying moments at a stage of the game when the Ibrox outfit were looking a tad tired and vulnerable.

Apart from two-goal Kent, some Rangers boys struggled and Filip Helander was one of those at times.

The big Sweden centre-back, a £3.5 million summer signing [The Scottish Sun], had a good game overall, but his speed - or lack of - was a worry for manager Steven Gerrard, particularly once George Oakley came on.

Here's what Neil McCann told BBC Sport about the big man: "Helander is a good defender but I think he lacks half a yard of pace. Oakley is quick so that could be a route for Accies to get back into this."

Pace aside, the 26-year-old was fine, and pulled off some huge blocks to keep the score at 2-1 in Rangers' favour.

It's been a very decent first season for Helander so far, but bigger tests are on the way domestically ahead of next month's League Cup final with Celtic at Hampden Park.