Quick links

Rangers

Neil McCann comments on Rangers' Filip Helander

Shane Callaghan
Filip Helander celebrates with Jordan Jones of Rangers after he scores his team's second goal during the Scottish League Cup second round match between East Fife and Rangers at Bayview...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filip Helander of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers had a couple of hairy moments.

Filip Helander of Glasgow Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Rangers came through a bit of a scare this afternoon.

The Gers moved back level on points with Celtic at the summit of the Premiership by winning 3-1 away to Hamilton, but it was anything but an easy victory for Steven Gerrard's side.

Subscribe

A moment of magic from Ryan Kent sent Rangers back into the lead on 43 minute after Lewis Smith cancelled out Ryan Jack's early opener.

Kent added a third in the dying moments at a stage of the game when the Ibrox outfit were looking a tad tired and vulnerable.

 

Apart from two-goal Kent, some Rangers boys struggled and Filip Helander was one of those at times.

The big Sweden centre-back, a £3.5 million summer signing [The Scottish Sun], had a good game overall, but his speed - or lack of - was a worry for manager Steven Gerrard, particularly once George Oakley came on.

Here's what Neil McCann told BBC Sport about the big man: "Helander is a good defender but I think he lacks half a yard of pace. Oakley is quick so that could be a route for Accies to get back into this."

Pace aside, the 26-year-old was fine, and pulled off some huge blocks to keep the score at 2-1 in Rangers' favour.

It's been a very decent first season for Helander so far, but bigger tests are on the way domestically ahead of next month's League Cup final with Celtic at Hampden Park.

Glasgow Rangers' Swedish defender Filip Helander (L) heads the ball with FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis during the UEFA Europa League group G football match between FC Porto and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch