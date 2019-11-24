Neil Lennon suggests John Kennedy could be a Celtic manager

Celtic assistant John Kennedy is highly-rated under Neil Lennon.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Sunday Post that he thinks John Kennedy could be a candidate to become Bhoys manager himself one day.

The Bhoys beat Livingston 4-0 on Saturday afternoon to continue their push for the Scottish Premiership title, taking a three-point lead at the top before Rangers' game with Hamilton Academical too.

Subscribe

Lennon will have been delighted with the win, keeping Celtic on course – and that has also been the case off the field after the interest in John Kennedy.

Hibernian had been looking to land Kennedy as their new manager having sacked Paul Heckingbottom, but instead went for Jack Ross as the Celtic man indicated he wanted to stay at Parkhead.

Kennedy, 36, is currently Celtic's assistant manager, working closely with Lennon since he returned to Celtic earlier this year.

The Scot has been working at Celtic for some time now, having been forced to cut short his playing career short at the age of just 26, and having worked as a scout and a youth coach, he worked under Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers as First Team Coach.

Now in a hugely influential role at Celtic, it's no great surprise that Kennedy is attracting some interest, with a bright future in coaching on the horizon for the Scot.

Lennon has now suggested that Kennedy could become a Celtic manager in the future having made a 'huge contribution' to the club, and feels he still has a big contribution to make going forward either at Parkhead or elsewhere.

“He has studied the game very hard and made a huge contribution to the club on the coaching side of things,” said Lennon. “And I believe he still has a big contribution to make before he either steps in here – in the hot seat eventually – or goes and does his own thing elsewhere,” he added.