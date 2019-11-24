Neil Lennon comments on Mohamed Elyounoussi’s Celtic future

Mohamed Elyounoussi is on loan at Celtic from Southampton.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Daily Record that there have been no discussions over the long-term future of Southampton-owned winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Elyounoussi, who can also operate as a forward, joined Celtic on loan from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

The 25-year-old has been playing well for the Hoops, having scored four goals in six Scottish Premiership games and one goal in four Europa League matches so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Lennon has said that he is very happy with the performances of the Norway international so far, but he has made it clear that there have been no discussions about making his loan deal permanent just yet.

Lennon told The Daily Record about Elyounoussi: “It’s certainly not been discussed with Peter Lawwell. Elyounoussi is just in the door but he’s done very well.

“We’re really delighted with the contribution he’s made. Will he make us better? He’s certainly made us better so far.

“We’ll see how the season pans out but I’ve been delighted with what he’s brought to the team.

“We’ll miss him for a few games, that’s for sure, when you look at his goals and his intelligence. Whether we can do a deal in the summer, we’ll need to wait and see. It will come down to affordability.

“He’s enjoying it and we’re enjoying having him. It’s worked out great for both parties so far.”

Expensive signing for Celtic

According to a recent report in The Independent, Celtic would have to pay £10 million in transfer fees if they are to sign Elyounoussi on a permanent contract from Southampton in the January transfer window.

It is hard to see the Hoops splash out that much cash in the middle of the season, but perhaps in the summer, if the Glasgow giants have a very successful campaign and the winger is able to maintain his consistency, then a permanent transfer could happen.