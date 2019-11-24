Neil Lennon comments on Celtic’s title race with Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are fighting for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that he is relishing the challenge from Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Hoops have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons and have clinched the domestic treble for the last three years.

Subscribe

However, Rangers are providing Celtic with stiff competition for the championship this time around, and the Gers have also progressed to the final of the Scottish League Cup where they will face their bitter Old Firm rivals.

Lennon has said that he is relishing the challenge from Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun when asked if he felt it was a proper title contest with Rangers: “At the minute, no question, yes. Psychologically that’s a good win for us.

“We can enjoy our Sunday, you get 24 hours to enjoy, see what the result brings then you move on to the next one.”

Lennon added: “I think you’ve got to relish the pressure - you either relish it or fear it. So relish it. It’s great.

“Maybe it is something new for some of the players but I feel they are taking on the challenge well and I think the fans are enjoying it as well.

“There will be anxious moments as we go along, dips and troughs - but we are in a strong position currently and playing brilliantly.”

Pressure on Rangers today

Celtic were in action on Saturday afternoon against Livingston, and they won the Scottish Premiership match 4-0 at Celtic Park

The pressure is now on Rangers, who are in action this afternoon when they take on Hamilton Academical away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers should pick up all three points from the match against Hamilton, but they cannot get complacent.