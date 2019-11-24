Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Michail Antonio reacts to West Ham United defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United lost against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

West Ham United winger Michail Antonio has expressed his disappointment on Twitter at his side’s failure to win against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs were 3-0 up at one stage, but Manuel Pellegrini’s side pulled two goals back.

 

Antonio has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to West Ham’s loss at the hands of London rivals Tottenham.

Disappointing result for West Ham United

Winning against Tottenham even at home was going to be tough for West Ham, especially as the match was Jose Mourinho’s first in charge of the North London outfit.

However, the performance of West Ham left much to be desired, and manager Pellegrini has got to start winning matches.

The Hammers are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 13 points from as many games, just three points above the relegation zone.

West Ham’s next game is against London rivals Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

