Michael Beale reacts to video of Chelsea talent Mason Mount's free kick

Rangers coach Michael Beale knows Mason Mount very well.

Rangers coach Michael Beale is not only a key lieutenant of Steven Gerrard, but is also a vastly experienced coach away from Ibrox.

Gerrard brought Beale to Rangers in 2018 having worked with him at Liverpool, landing him as First Team Coach whilst serving as an important aide alongside assistant Gary McAllister.

Beale's history isn't just with Liverpool though, as he headed to Brazil with Sao Paulo in between two spells with the Reds, and is also a former Chelsea coach.

 

Beale spent his time in the youth coaching ranks at Chelsea, meaning he actually worked with a number of the players currently thriving under Frank Lampard in the Premier League.

Midfielder Mason Mount was one of those players, as he has been at Chelsea since the age of six, rising through the ranks having snubbed Portsmouth and Southampton for the Blues.

On Friday, Mount managed to dig up old footage of himself in training, showing how to hit a free kick just like Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the ball will wobble if you strike it on the valve.

Mount then buried a free kick in the top corner with that very same technique, and he ironically went close with a similar free kick against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Beale responded to Mount's video by calling it 'class', claiming even now he still remembers seeing Mount working on that free kick style in training, adding that they are 'great memories' to think about - and he'll hope to help Rangers youngsters reach similar heights to Mount in the coming years.

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

