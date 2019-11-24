Michael Beale reacts to video of Chelsea talent Mason Mount's free kick

Rangers coach Michael Beale knows Mason Mount very well.

Rangers coach Michael Beale is not only a key lieutenant of Steven Gerrard, but is also a vastly experienced coach away from Ibrox.

Gerrard brought Beale to Rangers in 2018 having worked with him at Liverpool, landing him as First Team Coach whilst serving as an important aide alongside assistant Gary McAllister.

Beale's history isn't just with Liverpool though, as he headed to Brazil with Sao Paulo in between two spells with the Reds, and is also a former Chelsea coach.

Beale spent his time in the youth coaching ranks at Chelsea, meaning he actually worked with a number of the players currently thriving under Frank Lampard in the Premier League.

Midfielder Mason Mount was one of those players, as he has been at Chelsea since the age of six, rising through the ranks having snubbed Portsmouth and Southampton for the Blues.

On Friday, Mount managed to dig up old footage of himself in training, showing how to hit a free kick just like Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the ball will wobble if you strike it on the valve.

@masonmount_10 class, I remember this session and you working on that technique constantly. Great memories. — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) November 22, 2019

Mount then buried a free kick in the top corner with that very same technique, and he ironically went close with a similar free kick against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Beale responded to Mount's video by calling it 'class', claiming even now he still remembers seeing Mount working on that free kick style in training, adding that they are 'great memories' to think about - and he'll hope to help Rangers youngsters reach similar heights to Mount in the coming years.