Mauricio Pochettino's son sends cryptic Instagram message

Maurizio Pochettino is the last of his family members at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur's Maurizio Pochettino has sent a cryptic Instagram message.

The 18-year-old is the last remaining Pochettino still at the North London club.

Maurizio is the son of Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked as Tottenham manager earlier this week.

Then his brother, 24-year-old Sebastiano, quit as head of the North London club's sports science team after three years in the role.

Maurizio, a star player for the Lilywhites' Under-23s, signed his first professional contract at the club this past summer.

Here's the three-word message he sent on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram Onward and upwards. A post shared by Maurizio Pochettino (@maurizio.8) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:27am PST

Pochettino senior was sacked by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after delivering only three Premier League wins this season.

The Londoners, now under Jose Mourinho, picked up a good 3-2 win away to West Ham United on Saturday but there's still a big challenge in getting back into the Champions League.

Spurs reached the final of the competition last season and it looked like only winning it this time around would guarantee their qualification for next season.

At the time of Pochettino's sacking, the club were 14th in the Premier League and 11 points adrift of the top four, a deficit that's been cut to eight points now.