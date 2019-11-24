Quick links

Lord Sugar’s warning for Jose Mourinho after Tottenham Hotspur win

Lord Sugar looks on from the stands ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur won against West Ham United on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Lord Sugar has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s win against West Ham United.

Tottenham got the better of West Ham 3-2 away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs were 3-0 up after 49 minutes, but the North London outfit conceded in the 73rd minute and then in the sixth minute of injury time.

 

Although Jose Mourinho’s side were the better team overall, in the final 20 or so minutes, they looked vulnerable defensively.

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar was following the match, and he was not too impressed with how the team defended.

Lord Sugar has warned new Spurs manager Mourinho that he has his work cut out, and he has also made an amusing response to club legend Gary Lineker’s tweet.

The win against West Ham means that Tottenham are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 13 matches, as many as nine points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

