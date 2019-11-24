Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains Mohamed Salah decision

Mohamed Salah did not play for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained to the club’s official website why he did not bring on Mohamed Salah as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Salah was among the substitutes for Liverpool’s Premier League game against Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday afternoon.

The Egypt international was getting ready to come on when Roberto Firmino scored what proved to be the winner.

Liverpool manager Klopp decided not to bring on the 27-year-old, and the German has explained his decision, adding that he will be fit for the Champions League game against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Mo is all good. He couldn’t train for nine days; he was with the Egyptian national team, went home and trained kind of 60 or 70 per cent the day before yesterday.

“Yesterday was the first time 100 per cent, so we had then to make the decision of whether we started him or not.

“We didn’t start him, we wanted to bring him on as you probably saw but then we scored. So, we could rest him today, that’s really good and Wednesday he will be back.”

Good decision

Salah did not play for Egypt during the international break due to an ankle problem and resumed full training with his Liverpool teammates only on Friday.

Liverpool did not need the former Chelsea attacker to win against Palace, and it made sense that Klopp decided to save him for the big game game against Napoli.

Salah has scored six goals and provided three assists in 11 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season, according to WhoScored.