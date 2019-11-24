Liverpool fans react to Roy Hodgson's comments

Liverpool edged out Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson is winning praise from fans of his old club.

Hodgson's Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to the run-away Premier League leaders at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, either side of Wilfried Zaha's brief equaliser, did the damage for Liverpool.

But the Reds fell behind in the first half with a goal from James Tomkins, only for referee Kevin Friend to chalk it off following a VAR decision.

Jordan Ayew was adjudged to have pushed Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in the back in the build-up to the goal.

The decision to chalk off Palace's goal was another controversial one in the VAR age and Richard Keys referred to it as a 'terrible' call on Twitter.

But Hodgson has admitted that his player did shove Lovren. The Eagles manager said via The Echo: "I don't think this was a mistake by VAR. There was a foul at the near post, Jordan did unfortunately push Lovren and VAR disallowed the goal.”

It would've been easy for Hodgson to jump on the anti-VAR bandwagon and make out as if Palace were hard done by, but the fact that he didn't is testament to his class and fair play values.

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter to the admission:

