Liverpool fans react to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain display against Crystal Palace

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London.

The former Arsenal midfielder started the match and played for 64 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 2-1.

The England international did not have a good time on the left, but the 26-year-old looked much better when he was moved to the right, although he was still far from his best.

 

According to WhoScored, Oxlade-Chamberlain took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 27 touches, and made two tackles and two clearances.

So far this season, the midfielder has made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, and has scored three goals in two Champions League matches for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool fans were not too impressed with Oxlade-Chamberlain and have given their take on his performance on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

