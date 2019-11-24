Liverpool fans react to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain display against Crystal Palace

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London.

The former Arsenal midfielder started the match and played for 64 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 2-1.

The England international did not have a good time on the left, but the 26-year-old looked much better when he was moved to the right, although he was still far from his best.

According to WhoScored, Oxlade-Chamberlain took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 27 touches, and made two tackles and two clearances.

So far this season, the midfielder has made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, and has scored three goals in two Champions League matches for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool fans were not too impressed with Oxlade-Chamberlain and have given their take on his performance on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Forgot Ox was playing today. Thought he was going to play great according to #lfc fans? — lfc fan (@LfcFan258) November 23, 2019

Would really help especially to rotate our front 3. Ox really did not fit in that front 3 today. — Jateen LFC (@JateenLFC) November 23, 2019

So Ox off cus of a poor game but its Klopps fault yet Gini and Henderson who haven't done a damn thing stay on still stuck with a dead midfield void of quality and creativity — Adam JFT96 YNWA (@AdnPaiLaynLFC) November 23, 2019

4 shots on target today and 2 goals scored. We didn’t have many chances but we took our chances. MOTM for me Sadio (although no one played their best). Ox was poor today, he is so much better centrally. Gini also had one with fewest touches today in MF (39) while Fab (81) JH(65) — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) November 23, 2019

Liverpool were poor today. If Salah was fit to play we win this all day comfortably. Ox should never ever again play in forward line I was wrong before game to think he could — Homes LFC (@LFC_Wahome) November 23, 2019

Happy Ox is back and starting today is great to see, but this was not his best performance. Ox stats from the match:

Goals 0

Assists 0

Crosses 0

Clearance 0

Shots on target 0

Big chances created 0

Shots off target 0

Interceptions 0

Key passes 0

Long balls 0

Dribbles 0 — Parted Beard (@LIVERsuperPOOL) November 23, 2019