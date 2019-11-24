Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa using Jack Clarke

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Jack Clarke battles with Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The teenager made a second Championship debut for Leeds United on Saturday.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are surprised that manager Marcelo Bielsa turned to Jack Clarke on Saturday.

The 19-year-old winger earned a 20-minute cameo in yesterday's 2-1 win away to Luton Town.

In doing so, the Leeds star also made his second Championship debut for the club since returning on loan after joining Tottenham this past summer.

Clarke had been an unused substitute in 10 of the Whites' 16 games before yesterday, and was omitted entirely for the other five.

 

There has been talk about the teenage talent returning to his parent club in January after a dismal loan spell at Elland Road.

And some fans of the West Yorkshire club are surprised by Bielsa finally used him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Clarke can still be a big asset for the Leeds boss this season.

There's a reason as to why Spurs signed him and it's because he's a fine, fine talent and it's fascinating to see if Bielsa starts using him a little more.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch