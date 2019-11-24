Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa using Jack Clarke

The teenager made a second Championship debut for Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are surprised that manager Marcelo Bielsa turned to Jack Clarke on Saturday.

The 19-year-old winger earned a 20-minute cameo in yesterday's 2-1 win away to Luton Town.

In doing so, the Leeds star also made his second Championship debut for the club since returning on loan after joining Tottenham this past summer.

Clarke had been an unused substitute in 10 of the Whites' 16 games before yesterday, and was omitted entirely for the other five.

There has been talk about the teenage talent returning to his parent club in January after a dismal loan spell at Elland Road.

And some fans of the West Yorkshire club are surprised by Bielsa finally used him.

Jack Clarke...huh didn't think I'd see him playing in the league for Leeds again — AztecLUFC (@AztecLUFC) November 23, 2019

Was surprised he came on lol — Jay Abbott (@beefnut76) November 23, 2019

he’s still alive? — Jack Dewhirst (@dewhirstjack1) November 23, 2019

The Jack Clarke effect. #LUFC — Anders has opinions (@BenBuford11) November 23, 2019

What is this? The lesser spotted Jack Clarke making an appearance #lufc — Megan (@Megan_lufc) November 23, 2019

Good to see Jack Clarke get his chance #lufc — Connor Mahoney!! BielsaBall and Beer (@ConnorMOT92) November 23, 2019

Clarke on for Roberts. Glad to see him getting a chance. Fingers crossed he can show some of the magic he did last season. #LUFC — Mighty Whites Pod (@mightywhitespod) November 23, 2019

Jack Clarke on? Is Bielsa feeling OK? — Oli WΔlker (@LUFC__Oli) November 23, 2019

Clarke can still be a big asset for the Leeds boss this season.

There's a reason as to why Spurs signed him and it's because he's a fine, fine talent and it's fascinating to see if Bielsa starts using him a little more.