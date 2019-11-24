Quick links

Leeds fans rip into Izzy Brown on Twitter, player responds to claims

Shane Callaghan
Chelsea's Izzy Brown celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Youth Cup Final
Leeds United came up against a familiar face on Saturday.

Izzy Brown before the SkyBet Championship playoff semi final match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby on Saturday 11th May 2019.

Izzy Brown isn't a popular man among some Leeds United fans today.

The 22-year-old Luton Town loanee came up against his former team in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Marcelo Bielsa's side at Kenilworth Road.

Brown had a disastrous loan spell at Leeds last term, managing 11 minutes of football in an injury-hit stint in West Yorkshire.

But with six assists in the Championship this time around, the Chelsea-owned midfielder is making up for lost time and he would've hoped to prove a point to Bielsa yesterday.

 

Brown did set up Luton's only goal through James Collins, but he also incurred the wrath of Leeds fans, some of whom have accused him of diving.

When Brown sent a post-match message on Twitter, quite a few of the responses were about his perceived theatrics on Saturday.

One supporter wrote: "Cant stand a cheat. You spun on the ball and threw yourself to the ground. Great decision from the ref. Cant believe all the support we gave you last season for you to cheat."

Here's how the former Leeds man responded:

Here's what other fans said to the player.

Diving allegations aside, it was a big win for Leeds.

They didn't play well and yet still picked up the three points. How often have they played very well and drawn? Quite a few, so not many fans will care about the performance so long as it's a win.

United, who sit second in the table, are still only two points behind Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion after 17 games.

Leeds Uniteds Izzy Brown warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 9, 2019 in Middlesbrough, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

