Leeds fans rip into Izzy Brown on Twitter, player responds to claims

Leeds United came up against a familiar face on Saturday.

Izzy Brown isn't a popular man among some Leeds United fans today.

The 22-year-old Luton Town loanee came up against his former team in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Marcelo Bielsa's side at Kenilworth Road.

Brown had a disastrous loan spell at Leeds last term, managing 11 minutes of football in an injury-hit stint in West Yorkshire.

But with six assists in the Championship this time around, the Chelsea-owned midfielder is making up for lost time and he would've hoped to prove a point to Bielsa yesterday.

Brown did set up Luton's only goal through James Collins, but he also incurred the wrath of Leeds fans, some of whom have accused him of diving.

When Brown sent a post-match message on Twitter, quite a few of the responses were about his perceived theatrics on Saturday.

One supporter wrote: "Cant stand a cheat. You spun on the ball and threw yourself to the ground. Great decision from the ref. Cant believe all the support we gave you last season for you to cheat."

Here's how the former Leeds man responded:

Don’t be so silly — Isaiah Brown (@izzyjaybrown) November 23, 2019

Here's what other fans said to the player.

Got up from that dramatic fall to the ground yet Izzy ? — James (@YorkshireJAMES1) November 24, 2019

Throwing yourself to the floor then we score then also Giving it large and your goal got disallowed — Kian (@kianlufc) November 24, 2019

Oh look at that... a picture of Izzy Brown struggling to stay on his feet! — Jacob #21 (@jacoblufc91) November 24, 2019

Have you got up yet? — Jimmy Lyons (@jimmydewsbury) November 24, 2019

Diver — Iain M (@Iain57512878) November 24, 2019

Diving allegations aside, it was a big win for Leeds.

They didn't play well and yet still picked up the three points. How often have they played very well and drawn? Quite a few, so not many fans will care about the performance so long as it's a win.

United, who sit second in the table, are still only two points behind Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion after 17 games.