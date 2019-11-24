Kevin Nolan thinks it's 'scary' how far behind West Ham United are to Tottenham Hotspur

The pressure is mounting on West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini after their damaging defeat to rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Kevin Nolan has stated that he 'doesn't like to say it' but it is 'scary' how far behind West Ham are to Tottenham following their 3-2 defeat to their London rivals yesterday.

The former Hammers player also shared how the home fans went 'absolutely mental' every time one of their players lost a 50-50 challenge with a Tottenham player.

It has been a pretty drama-filled week for Spurs, who sacked Mauricio Pochettino and appointed Jose Mourinho, as the pressure is now only mounting on Manuel Pellegrini.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (23/11/2019 12 pm start), Nolan wasn't impressed with the desire and effort the West Ham players were putting in against Spurs.

"I think there have been about three '50-'50s and I promise you now every time Tottenham's won it and the West Ham fans have gone absolutely mental," Nolan told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They want to see someone putting their foot through it and winning the ball. Not trying to injure a player but just showing that they want to play for West Ham.

"I don't like to say it because I love this club but they just look so, so far behind Tottenham that it's scary to see."

Whilst it is only one game, Pochettino's surprise yet ruthless sacking and Mourinho's arrival has shown what a lift it can be to a club that was on the decline.

West Ham aren't the only club who could be parting ways with their manager in these coming weeks, but many fans outside of Spurs will be thinking if Pochettino can get the sack for underperforming during these past 12 or so months then so can their under performing manager.

But until then, Pellegrini remains in charge and he will come up against high-flying Chelsea next week in another all-London affair.