Kevin Nolan praises Harry Winks' performance during Tottenham's win at West Ham

Jose Mourinho opted to start both Harry Winks and Eric Dier as his defensive-minded midfielders during Tottenham Hotspur's win at West Ham United.

BBC Sport pundit Kevin Nolan thinks that Harry Winks 'definitely changed' under the tactics of Jose Mourinho during Tottenham's 3-2 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

The former Hammers player praised Winks for being very well drilled and not moving beside his new defensive-midfield partner Eric Dier during the game.

Whilst the scoreline suggests that Spurs won by a margin of only one goal, it was actually a lot more comfortable than that, as both Winks and Dier would have been disappointed with the two late yet sloppy goals they conceded.

But Nolan liked what he saw from Winks in the middle of the park as he thinks he did the simple stuff really well and allowed his more attack-minded teammates to do their jobs.

“What I will say has definitely changed is that they have obviously drilled it into Harry Winks because he hasn't gone from beside Eric Dier all game,” Nolan told BBC Sport.

“He has sat straight in front of that back four and kept it ticking along. Let the other four lads go raring forward and to success with the fullbacks joining in when they can.”

It wasn't a surprise to many to see Dier in Tottenham's starting line-up in Mourinho's first game in charge because he is his type of player.

But Winks starting would have pleased the young England player because of how well Moussa Sissoko has been playing since the start of last season.

Nonetheless, three points and a first away win of the season for Spurs proved that Mourinho's early touches are working, but the fans will be well aware that there is a long way to go.