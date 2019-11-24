Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli placed well for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has given his take on the performance of Dele Alli against West Ham United on Saturday, as quoted in Football.London.

Alli played well for Tottenham in their 3-2 win against West Ham in the London derby.

Good performance

The England international midfielder set up the opening goal for Spurs and was also involved in the second.

The 23-year-old was deployed as a playmaker in the Premier League game at the London Stadium, and he produced one of his best performances of the season so far.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder took two shots which were not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.8%, took 52 touches, attempted one dribble, and made four tackles and one interception.

Tottenham manager Mourinho has praised Alli for his performance, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has also suggested that that the youngster could be used in that role from now on.

Clue on position?

Mourinho told Football.London about Alli: “Dele was like the team, he was brilliant for 60-65 minutes and then he paid the price of the times, so he went a little bit down.

“He was the old Dele Alli, the Dele Alli of a couple of years ago, that impressed not just England, but the world. He did exactly what I wanted him to do, with two days of work.”

The Tottenham boss added: “I try to ask the boys, Dele, of course Harry, Son, Lucas, Harry Winks, Eric, I tried to give them exactly what the easiest job is for them, adapted to their qualities and I think Dele feels very comfortable in this role, with freedom but following principles and things that we do in training. So I think they're fine.”

Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham Hotspur?

Meanwhile, Mourinho has suggested that star striker Harry Kane will not leave Tottenham.

The 26-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world, and with Tottenham struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, many fans will be concerned about the England international’s future.

Mourinho told The Daily Mail about Kane regarding Antonio Conte trying to sign him when he was the Chelsea manager: “He was wasting his time. As managers we must have this feeling of what is possible and what is not. When you try to buy Kane it's just an impossible mission.”