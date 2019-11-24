Quick links

Jamie Redknapp plays down Jose Mourinho's tactics after Tottenham's win against West Ham

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur with Harry Winks and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London...
Tottenham Hotspur secured all three points against their London rivals West Ham United yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks at his tattooed wrist ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019...

Jamie Redknapp has shut down the talk that Jose Mourinho already showcased his tactics as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-2 on Saturday lunchtime.

During Mauricio Pochettino's time at Spurs, the Argentine was undecided on what team to pick and what formation to go for, especially when certain players were out of contract at the end of the season.

All of that didn't help Pochettino's cause as Tottenham struggled and produced a number of shocking performances before they parted ways with him in dramatic fashion earlier this week.

 

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/19 5 pm), Redknapp made it clear that he wasn't having any of the talk that Mourinho proved to be tactically 'better' than Pochettino yesterday.

“I heard people talk about tactically he was better,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “I'm sorry, I cannot have that. He's had two days there. He hasn't had any time to work with the players.

“It's a great result [against West Ham]. Anyone will tell you. You get a new manager in, of course, they are going to freshen up, these are good players. They just perhaps needed a change of voice and they needed to perform.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho talks to Lucas Moura during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London,...

One thing that Mourinho did change was the personnel within the Tottenham team with one obvious and yet not surprising name starting in the middle of the park in Eric Dier.

The Englishmen hasn't been a regular this season, but he was used by Pochettino towards the end of his tenure, as Lucas Moura also returned to the starting XI.

Whilst there was only one goal between the duo in the game at the London Stadium, the game was a little bit more comfortable for Spurs, who were 3-0 up at one stage. 

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London...

