Jamie Redknapp comments on Tottenham's top four hopes under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur are nine points behind the Champions League places after Jose Mourinho enjoyed a much-needed win in his first game in charge of the club.

Jamie Redknapp thinks if Manchester City can still win the Premier League title then Tottenham still have hope of finishing in the Champions League places come the end of the season.

Spurs are nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, with City behind the current Premier League leaders by the same margin.

After Mourinho's surprise appointment earlier this week, he enjoyed a brilliant start to his Tottenham career as they beat their London rivals on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/19 5 pm start), Redknapp shared his thoughts on his former club and their chances of securing a top-four finish in May.

"Tottenham have got to somehow turn into winners," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "They've got the squad, they got to the Champions League final last year.

"But nine points [off the top four places]. If we can sit here and say Man City can still win the league, nine points off Liverpool then why cannot Spurs get into the top-four chasing Chelsea and Leicester?

"So, there's no reason why he cannot. And they have the players. They have got the best striker in Harry Kane's who's going to get a bundle of goals and he's going to love playing for him. But he has just got to get the fire going in their bellies."

Aside from Liverpool and Man City, the league is pretty open as Leicester, newly-promoted Sheffield United, Sean Dyche's Burnley and a young Chelsea side are proving.

But given that the Premier League table is so congested, Spurs and Mourinho will know that a good winter period could see them close that gap on the top four places.