Quick links

Celtic

Is Jeremie Frimpong Celtic's best signing since Moussa Dembele?

Shane Callaghan
Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic celebrates his teams second goal with his teammates during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong offered further evidence of his huge potential on Saturday.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic FC is challenged by Lewis Stevenson of Hibernian FC during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

Celtic have pulled off their fair share of superb deals down the years.

In 2016, former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers signed Moussa Dembele for £500,000 and sold him for £19.7 million two years later.

Subscribe

And then of course there's also Virgil van Dijk, who joined Celtic for £2.7 million and within five years was the world's most expensive defender.

Whisper it, but it also looks very much like a certain Jeremie Frimpong is going to be worth far more than what the Bhoys spent on him this past summer.

 

Celtic spent an initial £350,000 on the 18-year-old defender in September [The Scottish Sun] but this is a frightening talent and one will be worth a fortune to the Scots at some point in the future.

Frimpong, a right-back, gave another glimpse of his potential with a Man-of-the-Match display in Saturday's 4-0 win over Livingston.

The former Manchester City youth might even be as exciting as Kieran Tierney as far as attacking full-backs go.

Tierney was also a brilliant defender for Celtic and Frimpong hasn't been hugely tested in this regard just yet, but on the whole he still might turn out to be the club's best signing since Dembele.

Paying £350,000 for that sort of promise is ridiculous value for money - even though the full total could rise to £1 million - and it's anyone's guess what he could be worth in a couple of years, at which point he'll only be 20.

Vakoun Bayo and Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic are seen at full time during the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch