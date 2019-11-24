Is Jeremie Frimpong Celtic's best signing since Moussa Dembele?

Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong offered further evidence of his huge potential on Saturday.

Celtic have pulled off their fair share of superb deals down the years.

In 2016, former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers signed Moussa Dembele for £500,000 and sold him for £19.7 million two years later.

And then of course there's also Virgil van Dijk, who joined Celtic for £2.7 million and within five years was the world's most expensive defender.

Whisper it, but it also looks very much like a certain Jeremie Frimpong is going to be worth far more than what the Bhoys spent on him this past summer.

Celtic spent an initial £350,000 on the 18-year-old defender in September [The Scottish Sun] but this is a frightening talent and one will be worth a fortune to the Scots at some point in the future.

Frimpong, a right-back, gave another glimpse of his potential with a Man-of-the-Match display in Saturday's 4-0 win over Livingston.

The former Manchester City youth might even be as exciting as Kieran Tierney as far as attacking full-backs go.

Tierney was also a brilliant defender for Celtic and Frimpong hasn't been hugely tested in this regard just yet, but on the whole he still might turn out to be the club's best signing since Dembele.

Paying £350,000 for that sort of promise is ridiculous value for money - even though the full total could rise to £1 million - and it's anyone's guess what he could be worth in a couple of years, at which point he'll only be 20.