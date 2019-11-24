How to watch the Euro 2020 draw: TV or online?

England may have qualified for Euro 2020 but when is the group stage draw and how can we watch?

While November's international break may have been frustrating for some with no Premier League or Championship action to speak of, we did see England qualify for the 2020 European Championship in what was a pretty successful qualifying campaign.

Gareth Southgate's England side won every game but one on their route to the Euro 2020 finals and will hopefully go one step further in the Euros than they managed in the 2018 World Cup.

A big factor in England's chances during the 2020 Euros are the teams Gareth Southgate's side will face in the group stages.

But when is the group stage draw for Euro 2020 and can we watch along here in the UK?

SPORT: 17 best Mourinho memes to send to your Tottenham friends

Euro 2020: A Guide

Unlike every European Championship that has come before, Euro 2020 will not have a single host country.

Instead, the 2020 tournament will be played in 12 cities across 12 countries throughout Europe to celebrate 60 years of the competition.

Thankfully for England, each of their three group matches will all take place at Wembley with a last-16 tie, both semi-finals and the final itself all taking place at the famous stadium as well.

When is the Euro 2020 draw and where to watch?

The group stage draw for Euro 2020 will be available to watch live here in the UK on BBC Two as well as online via the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC programme will get underway at 5pm on Saturday, November 30th with the draw commencing shortly after.

Despite that, however, we won't know every team in the group stages until after the qualifying play-offs (which were drawn on November 22nd) have been completed in March.