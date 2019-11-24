Graeme Jones unimpressed with officiating after defeat to Leeds United

Leeds United walked away with all three points in an action-packed game against Luton Town on Saturday.

Graeme Jones has suggested that three decisions fell in favour of Leeds United during Luton Town's 2-1 defeat to the Yorkshire club on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds opened the scoring through Patrick Bamford, but Jones felt that there was a foul on Izzy Brown on the lead up to the goal.

Added with that, he thinks that striker James Collins, who equalised in the second half for the home side, should have been awarded a penalty, whilst he also thinks Pearson's disallowed goal for offside should have stood.

Those incidents have seemingly left Jones unhappy as he made it clear that he 'looked at the clips' after the game and is adamant that the wrong calls were made during those moments.

“To be subjective, looked at the clips, it's a foul on Izzy,” Jones told Leeds Live. “Penalty on James Collins after he gets kicked. Pearson is onside for the [disallowed] goal.

“The gulf is already big enough with Leeds United and it's difficult to swallow those decisions – Gave them a second goal late on with fatigue. Bamford's movements good. That's the only disappointment against the best team in the league.”

When Pearson's goal was disallowed the game was level with Luton looking like they were going to snatch all three points.

But Bamford, who was a nuisance throughout the match, went up the other end and ensure the points were heading to Elland Road.

It was one of those tough and tricky fixtures for Leeds which they came through in the end and, as a result, moved into the automatic places.

West Brom are still sitting top of the pile, but if Leeds can maintain their current form then they will be heading into Christmas in the top two.