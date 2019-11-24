Graeme Jones admits fearing Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa

Newly-promoted Luton Town provided Leeds United with a tough encounter on Saturday.

Graeme Jones has admitted that he didn't show his Luton Town players 'some videos' of Leeds United before the game because of how 'scary' they look.

Luton suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leeds on Saturday, with Patrick Bamford netting a late winner for his side.

The Hatters are a newly-promoted team and were up against one of the best teams in the division and a team that could be playing Premier League football next term.

Leeds supporters will love the respect Jones showed towards Marcelo Bielsa and how he admitted that he did fear 'scary' Leeds heading into the weekend's match.

“Marcelo's a guy I respect,” Jones told Leeds Live. “Saw his Marseille and Bilbao teams. Played his league teams and I can see what they do to people.

“I didn't show the boys some videos [before the game] because it is scary how much they cut through some teams.”

Ever since Bielsa has walked through the doors at Leeds he has worked wonders with the Yorkshire club.

From his and the fans disappointment, they haven't been able to back that all up with promotion as they fell at the play-off hurdle last season.

But during this campaign, it doesn't seem that anything has dropped in terms of quality as they will be hoping to prove that they have learnt from the wrongs of the last campaign.