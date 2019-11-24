Everton fans slate Gylfi Sigurdsson's 'pathetic' display at Goodison Park this weekend

Everton fell to a humbling defeat at Goodison Park and the Marco Silva favourite put in another poor showing for the Toffees.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to rip into Gylfi Sigurdsson's display for the Toffees in their Premier League loss at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who captained Everton on the day, put in yet another lacklustre performance as Marco Silva's charges were beaten 2-0 by relegation-battling Norwich on Merseyside.

Sigurdsson was a passenger for most of the game, slowing the action down, failing to create much for his teammates and not making the most of the ball - a not too uncommon sight from him this season.

Later on in the game, a sliding tackle from the £45million man (BBC Sport) ended up with the ball going to Dennis Srbeny, who made the most of the opportunity to kill off the Toffees with a second goal.

Needless to say, many Everton fans have lost patience with the Iceland international and made their feelings known on social media:

Gylfi sigurdsson for 50 mill is without doubt the worst signing in sporting history — Dan (@db__1878) 23 November 2019

Sigurdsson is pathetic. Has to be Iwobi as the 10 — Mark (@MarkEFC) 23 November 2019

Sigurdsson finally gets his assist. What a disgrace. Silva needs to be sacked, and this lineup needs a complete overhaul. Keep Sigurdsson on the bench, get Kean/Iwobi in the starting lineup, bring in Gordon/Baningme... just DO SOMETHING. This is unbelievable. #EFC #SilvaOut — Patrick Kampfmueller (@patkampf) 23 November 2019

Personally, I think Silva should have been sacked the moment Sigurdsson was announced as team captain. I've backed him up until this point. But I have driven myself into exhaustion. — Sudhanva Channagiri (@SudhanvaC) 23 November 2019

Sigurdsson with the worst individual performance since the Martina days — jake (@jakelawless_) 23 November 2019

Nobody will ever be able to convince that Gylfi Sigurdsson offers anything by the way, absolutely useless he is. — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) 23 November 2019

Reckon if Tosun and Sigurdsson has a race they’d both lose? #EFC — Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) 23 November 2019

The Toffees have suffered their seventh loss of the season and are now only four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone in 15th place, with Leicester up next on Sunday 1 December.