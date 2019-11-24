Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans slate Gylfi Sigurdsson's 'pathetic' display at Goodison Park this weekend

Giuseppe Labellarte
Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson reacts at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Norwich City at Goodison Park in Liverpool,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton fell to a humbling defeat at Goodison Park and the Marco Silva favourite put in another poor showing for the Toffees.

Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson reacts at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Norwich City at Goodison Park in Liverpool,...

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to rip into Gylfi Sigurdsson's display for the Toffees in their Premier League loss at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who captained Everton on the day, put in yet another lacklustre performance as Marco Silva's charges were beaten 2-0 by relegation-battling Norwich on Merseyside.

 

Sigurdsson was a passenger for most of the game, slowing the action down, failing to create much for his teammates and not making the most of the ball - a not too uncommon sight from him this season.

Later on in the game, a sliding tackle from the £45million man (BBC Sport) ended up with the ball going to Dennis Srbeny, who made the most of the opportunity to kill off the Toffees with a second goal.

Needless to say, many Everton fans have lost patience with the Iceland international and made their feelings known on social media:

The Toffees have suffered their seventh loss of the season and are now only four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone in 15th place, with Leicester up next on Sunday 1 December.

Gylifi Sigurdsson of Everton

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch