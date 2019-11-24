Quick links

Emmanuel Frimpong sends message to Arsenal manager Unai Emery on Twitter

Subhankar Mondal
Emmanuel Frimpong of Athletic FC Eskilstuna is shown a yellow card by Kristoffer Karlsson, referee during the Allsvenskan match between IK Sirius FK and Athletic FC Eskilstuna at...
Arsenal failed to win against Southampton on Saturday.

Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United...

Emmanuel Frimpong has taken to Twitter to send a message to Arsenal manager Unai Emery following the team’s failure to win against Southampton on Saturday.

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League.

The Gunners twice had to come from behind to pick up a point from the encounter, and the Saints were the better team overall in the game.

 

Arsenal manager Emery is under pressure at the moment, with his team struggling in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Frimpong was on the books of Arsenal from 2001 until 2014, and he has asked Emery to give his weekly wage to charity - presumably because he is not doing his job as he is expected to.

Tough times

Arsenal do have a very good attacking unit, but defensively they are vulnerable, and until that changes, they are going to struggle to claim a Champions League place.

Marcus Mathisen of Halmstad BK competes for the ball against Emmanuel Frimpong of Athletic FC Eskilstuna during the Allsvenskan match between Athletic FC Eskilstuna and Halmstad BK at...

