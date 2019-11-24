Derek Ferguson blown away by Rangers' Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers scored a worldie this afternoon.

Take a bow Ryan Kent of Rangers.

Steven Gerrard's side kept pace with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by winning 3-1 away to Hamilton Academical this afternoon.

But the game might well be remembered for a moment of genius by the Rangers winger.

Kent, a £7 million signing this past summer, fired the Gers back into the lead on the stroke of half time.

On his left foot, the former Liverpool starlet took aim from the edge of the box and turned away in celebration after his shot rifled into the top corner.

It was a goal fit to win any game, and Rangers legend Derek Ferguson has described it as 'simply magnificent'.

He told BBC Sport: "Simply magnificent. What a strike. You don't hit them better than that. Rangers needed that."

The 22-year-old added a third in the dying stages as Gerrard's side moved level on points with Celtic at the summit, though the light Blues are still second on goal difference.

It was Kent's first 90 minutes since re-signing for the Scottish giants on a permanent basis, having been hampered by injury earlier in the season, but if this is a sign of things to come then look out Hoops.