Danny Murphy praises Tottenham Hotspur duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier

Dele Alli and Eric Dier played well for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United.

Danny Murphy has praised Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho in The Daily Mail for the instant impact he has made on Dele Alli and Eric Dier.

Both Alli and Dier played well in midfield during Tottenham’s 3-2 win against West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alli, 23, was superb in the playmaker’s role, as he was involved in two of Spurs’ goals, while his England international teammate Dier has a solid game in front of the back-four instead of being at the back.

Former Tottenham midfielder Murphy has praised Mourinho for getting the positions of the two Spurs players right in his very first game in charge of the North London outfit.

Murphy wrote in The Daily Mail: “Alli was a revelation. He hasn’t looked himself this season being shifted from one role to another, but as a No 10 — admittedly against struggling opposition — he was a different player with two holders to protect him and two rapid wide men to seek out with the ball.

“We saw all the skills, nutmegs and getting in the box that are Alli’s forte but the most impressive thing was his work ethic. He made things happen.”

Murphy added: “Another change Mourinho made was moving Eric Dier back into midfield having seen him used at centre-half in Pochettino’s final game against Sheffield United.

“Mourinho brought back Toby Alderweireld and while Dier has his critics, we know he can protect the back four as a holder alongside Harry Winks.

“Like Alli, Mourinho allowed Dier to be the best version of himself and the whole Spurs team looked far better until the last few minutes when they tired.”

Top-four challenge



The win against West Ham has revitalised Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Of course, it is only November, but results under manager Mauricio Pochettino lately had been disappointing, and Spurs did look quite far behind.

There is still a lot of work to be done, but under Mourinho, there is hope and optimism again at Tottenham.