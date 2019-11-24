Confirmed: Rangers lineup v Hamilton Academical today

Glasgow Rangers are in action today, and manager Steven Gerrard says that the players will know the result of the Celtic match.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers will be looking to respond to Celtic’s win on Saturday afternoon when Steven Gerrard’s side take on Hamilton Academical away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers will head into the match against Hamilton away from home on the back of a 2-0 win against Livingston on the road in the league.

Rangers’ bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic were in action on Saturday afternoon, and Neil Lennon’s side got the better of Livingston 4-0 at Celtic Park.

The Hoops are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 34 points from 13 matches, three points clear of second-placed Rangers.

A win for Rangers today will see the Gers go level on points with Celtic, and this is how the Gers will line up against Hamilton this afternoon:

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Gerrard has said that his players will be fully aware of the result of the Celtic match on Saturday afternoon.

Given that the Hoops played on Saturday and the Gers are playing today, it is almost impossible for the Ibrox players not be know about the result of their Old Firm rivals.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “Celtic play in the league before us and it’s impossible to ignore their result.

“The players will all be aware of the score, but it’s vital you focus on your job and what you can control.”