Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Confirmed: Rangers lineup v Hamilton Academical today

Subhankar Mondal
Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard is congratulated by his backroom staff including Gary McAllister after winning the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers are in action today, and manager Steven Gerrard says that the players will know the result of the Celtic match.

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers will be looking to respond to Celtic’s win on Saturday afternoon when Steven Gerrard’s side take on Hamilton Academical away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers will head into the match against Hamilton away from home on the back of a 2-0 win against Livingston on the road in the league.

Subscribe

Rangers’ bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic were in action on Saturday afternoon, and Neil Lennon’s side got the better of Livingston 4-0 at Celtic Park.

 

The Hoops are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 34 points from 13 matches, three points clear of second-placed Rangers.

A win for Rangers today will see the Gers go level on points with Celtic, and this is how the Gers will line up against Hamilton this afternoon:

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Gerrard has said that his players will be fully aware of the result of the Celtic match on Saturday afternoon.

Given that the Hoops played on Saturday and the Gers are playing today, it is almost impossible for the Ibrox players not be know about the result of their Old Firm rivals.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “Celtic play in the league before us and it’s impossible to ignore their result.

“The players will all be aware of the score, but it’s vital you focus on your job and what you can control.”

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard is congratulated by his backroom staff including Gary McAllister after winning the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch