Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Fikayo Tomori display against Manchester City

Subhankar Mondal
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Manchester,
Fikayo Tomori played for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday.

Fikayo Tomori of Chelsea leaves the pitch after his sides defeat during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Manchester,

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fikayo Tomori against Manchester City.

Tomori was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against City away from home at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost 2-1.

 

The youngster did not have a great game, as he was at fault for City’s second goal and passed the ball sideways far too often.

According to WhoScored, the England international took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 89.8%, won one header, took 98 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and six clearances.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Tomori and have criticised the defender on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) vies with Chelsea's Canadian-born English defender Fikayo Tomori (R) during the English Premier League football match between

The defeat on Saturday evening means that Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 13 matches, two points behind defending English champions and third-placed City.

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City and Fikayo Tomori of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Manchester,

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

