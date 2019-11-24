Chelsea fans react to Fikayo Tomori display against Manchester City

Fikayo Tomori played for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fikayo Tomori against Manchester City.

Tomori was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against City away from home at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost 2-1.

The youngster did not have a great game, as he was at fault for City’s second goal and passed the ball sideways far too often.

According to WhoScored, the England international took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 89.8%, won one header, took 98 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and six clearances.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Tomori and have criticised the defender on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

True. Not to mention that realistically Tomori, Emerson, Willian and Kepa were all worse than the aforementioned. — Peter. (@23Pankovski) November 23, 2019

• Kepa was Kepa.

• Zouma and Tomori not comfy on the ball under supreme pressure. Zouma extremely poor on the ball.

• Pulisic and Willian poor.

• Tammy had good moments of hold up but non threatening.

• No having Mount showed how important he is to what we try to do. #CFC https://t.co/OxqsHAh2Mv — Guts (@MrMeeds) November 23, 2019

Worst Tomori

Motm Kante — Archie (@CFCArchie) November 23, 2019

Tough game for Tomori. We can only get better. Bring on Valencia! #cfc — ahmad zariq (@ahmadzariq) November 23, 2019

Kepa, Tomori question marks on them lately with their careless passing #CFC — Jorg MelenguezCFC (@VintageVic_) November 23, 2019

Rumor has it, Zouma and Tomori are still passing balls sideways to each other. #CFC — Kushagra CFC (@kushagramahajan) November 23, 2019

If we hold City in the 15-20 minutes after we scored we win. LB is a must and we need Rudiger back to see if he can be the #1 CB. Tomori needs to stop giving away the ball, it’s starting to become a habit — CFC True Blue (@CarefreeCFCUSA) November 23, 2019

Both he and Tomori have mistakes in them every week. 4 big matches this season and weve lost them all. — TIS MPC (@poyet08) November 23, 2019

Zouma and Tomori are both so average on the ball. They both look shaky when pressed by forwards and they don't carry the ball out from defence and try to break the lines. Partly why we never made any good attacks and were sat so deep throughout the entire 2nd half. — @CFC_Mitchell locked (@CFCMitchellv2) November 23, 2019

The defeat on Saturday evening means that Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 13 matches, two points behind defending English champions and third-placed City.