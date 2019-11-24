Celtic fans react to Greg Taylor's latest display

Celtic hammered Livingston 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Celtic opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon, beating Livingston 4-0 at Parkhead.

The Bhoys came back from the international break looking for a win, knowing they could open up a lead before Rangers faced Hamilton Academical today.

Subscribe

Neil Lennon's side opened the scoring in the first half as Odsonne Edouard found the net one again, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Scott Brown added a second, before James Forrest bagged a brace to seal a 4-0 win, and put Celtic three points ahead of their Old Firm rivals in the title race.

That could of course be whittled away later today, but Celtic fans can at least enjoy their Sunday – and have been reflecting on some performances from Saturday's game.

Jonny Hayes was substituted early into the second half, meaning Greg Taylor was given a rare chance to shine for the Bhoys having barely featured since joining from Kilmarnock.

The 22-year-old, who impressed for Scotland over the international break, had played just once for Celtic before yesterday's game, but seized his chance.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Taylor as 'class' having played 'out of his skin' on Saturday, believing he 'strolled it' and must play more regularly at left back moving forward.

Greg Taylor has been class since he came on — Kieran (@kebo1888) November 23, 2019

Greg Taylor is the man — Liam (@Liam67M) November 23, 2019

Greg Taylor playing out his skin since coming on — Derek Crothers (@deaks1ey) November 23, 2019

Greg Taylor was handy when he came on. Composed player and good use of the ball. He will be our left back in due course — Jamesyisherefor10inarow (@trebletrebleye1) November 23, 2019

Also. Wee Greg Taylor. Very tidy performance. — E. Harvie Ward (@DungsauPing) November 23, 2019

Greg Taylor strolled it today — cammy leonard (@cammylhenny01) November 23, 2019

Greg Taylor has to start — Con Friel (@Friel19_) November 24, 2019

Taylor is looking the part. Like to see him take the LB place @CelticFC — Bernard E Mckeown (@bernardmckeown1) November 23, 2019