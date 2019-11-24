Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react to Greg Taylor's latest display

Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...
Celtic hammered Livingston 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

A dejected Greg Taylor of Kilmarnock after scoring am own goal to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Champions League Qualification first leg match between Connah's Quay Nomads and Kilmarnock on...

Celtic opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon, beating Livingston 4-0 at Parkhead.

The Bhoys came back from the international break looking for a win, knowing they could open up a lead before Rangers faced Hamilton Academical today.

Neil Lennon's side opened the scoring in the first half as Odsonne Edouard found the net one again, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

 

Scott Brown added a second, before James Forrest bagged a brace to seal a 4-0 win, and put Celtic three points ahead of their Old Firm rivals in the title race.

That could of course be whittled away later today, but Celtic fans can at least enjoy their Sunday – and have been reflecting on some performances from Saturday's game.

Jonny Hayes was substituted early into the second half, meaning Greg Taylor was given a rare chance to shine for the Bhoys having barely featured since joining from Kilmarnock.

Kevin De Bruyne (7) of Belgium in action against Greg Taylor (23) of Scotland during a UEFA European Qualifying Group I match between Belgium and Scotland at King Baudouin Stadium in...

The 22-year-old, who impressed for Scotland over the international break, had played just once for Celtic before yesterday's game, but seized his chance.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Taylor as 'class' having played 'out of his skin' on Saturday, believing he 'strolled it' and must play more regularly at left back moving forward.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
