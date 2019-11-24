Celtic fans can't wait to face Rangers' Filip Helander

Filip Helander of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers could struggle against Celtic, according to their fans.

Celtic fans are looking forward to the prospect of facing Rangers' Filip Helander next month.

Both Old Firm giants meet in a League Cup final at Hampden Park on December 8.

Only goal difference separates top-of-the-table Celtic from Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings.

As a result, the showpiece at Hampden could be a truly classic final, such is the competitiveness between both sides.

But Celtic supporters are hoping that Gerrard starts Helander.

The Rangers centre-back, a £3.5 million summer signing [The Scottish Sun], has looked a very good buy, but if he does have a weakness then it's undeniably his pace.

The towering Swede got exposed on a couple of occasions during this afternoon's 3-1 win at Hamilton.

Here's how Hoops fans reacted to his performance:

Please tell me Gerrard is planning on starting Helander in the cup final. Edouard will run him ragged. — Adn (@MourinhoEra_) November 24, 2019

Edouard will have a total field day up against Helander in a fortnight's time — SM (@SM1967_) November 24, 2019

Literally thinking this every single time he came into focus on the camera. Total donkey. Unbelievable how they’ve not even recognised this — Aidan (@aidanarr_67) November 24, 2019

So helander isn’t a bombscare? Completely dragged out of position for the first goal and nowhere to be seen when the Hamilton forward missed an Open goal — Ryan (@Ryan39377585) November 24, 2019

All I know is that defence of yours is getting torn to pieces at hampden and keep hyping up helander cause he’s poor and keeps him in the team — Ryan (@Ryan39377585) November 24, 2019

Odsonne Edouard must be looking forward to the prospect of facing Goldson & Helander — ÉtienneFI - #MAWGPFI (@EtienneBojan) November 24, 2019

Which is fine against Hamilton. But play like that especially in defence against Celtic and Edouard would have a field day. — Never Will ️‍ (@OneForColin) November 24, 2019

Will Odsonne Edouard tear the Rangers stalwart to shreds? In a word, no.

Just because he isn't the quickest, it doesn't mean that Helander is a poor defender. In fact, he is a very talented one and Celtic boss Neil Lennon will know that it won't be easy to exploit him.