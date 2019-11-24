Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Celtic fans can't wait to face Rangers' Filip Helander

Shane Callaghan
Filip Helander celebrates with Jordan Jones of Rangers after he scores his team's second goal during the Scottish League Cup second round match between East Fife and Rangers at Bayview...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filip Helander of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers could struggle against Celtic, according to their fans.

Filip Helander of Glasgow Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Celtic fans are looking forward to the prospect of facing Rangers' Filip Helander next month.

Both Old Firm giants meet in a League Cup final at Hampden Park on December 8.

Subscribe

Only goal difference separates top-of-the-table Celtic from Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings.

As a result, the showpiece at Hampden could be a truly classic final, such is the competitiveness between both sides.

 

But Celtic supporters are hoping that Gerrard starts Helander.

The Rangers centre-back, a £3.5 million summer signing [The Scottish Sun], has looked a very good buy, but if he does have a weakness then it's undeniably his pace.

The towering Swede got exposed on a couple of occasions during this afternoon's 3-1 win at Hamilton.

Here's how Hoops fans reacted to his performance:

Will Odsonne Edouard tear the Rangers stalwart to shreds? In a word, no.

Just because he isn't the quickest, it doesn't mean that Helander is a poor defender. In fact, he is a very talented one and Celtic boss Neil Lennon will know that it won't be easy to exploit him.

Glasgow Rangers' Swedish defender Filip Helander (L) heads the ball with FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis during the UEFA Europa League group G football match between FC Porto and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch