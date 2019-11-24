Arsenal fans respond to Aaron Ramsey’s tweet

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal for Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal fans have responded to Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s latest post on Twitter and have admitted that they are missing him.

Ramsey was in action for Juventus in their 3-1 victory over Atalanta away from home in Serie A on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Wales international midfielder did not start the match, but he came on as a substitute in the 26th minute.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 84.6%, took 49 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one tackle and one interception.

So far this season, Ramsey has made three starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Cardiff City midfielder has also scored one goal in 79 minutes of Champions League football for the Bianconeri so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Ramsey was on the books of Arsenal from 2008 until the summer of 2019 when he moved to Juventus on a free transfer.

Arsenal are not doing so well in the Premier League at the moment, and some fans of the Gunners want the Welshman to return to the Emirates Stadium and have admitted that they are missing him.

Big 3 points after the international break next up the #ChampionsLeague See you Tuesday #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/T8q9eOuS4q — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) November 23, 2019

Wish you were still at arsenal, we wouldn't be in this mess :( happy for you Rambo. Miss u — Sonny Raphael (@SonnyRaph) November 23, 2019

We let you go for free. You are the greatest Rambo you still remain my favorite Arsenal player. — @Kelvin-Iyke (@KelvinIyke18) November 23, 2019

Miss you, Rambo.



Sincerely,



All Arsenal supporters — Phil Stephens (@PhilStephens18) November 23, 2019

What an absolute upgrade this man got, balling with CR7 during the weekend and competing for the UCL during the week — idiris.sm (@Izzyafc) November 23, 2019

We are happy for you Aaron. You deserve it. — el Diablo (@chaingangarmy7) November 23, 2019

Come back and save us from emery — Rajvardhan singh chauhan (@GUNNERTILLIDIE) November 23, 2019

Glad you left this shambles of a club, we would've just been holding u back more — 14 (Fan Account) (@AgentAuba) November 23, 2019

Miss you so much — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) November 23, 2019

Please come home — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) November 23, 2019