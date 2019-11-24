Quick links

Arsenal fans respond to Aaron Ramsey's tweet

GEWISS STADIUM, BERGAMO, ITALY - 2019
Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal for Juventus in the summer transfer window.

GEWISS STADIUM, BERGAMO, ITALY - 2019

Arsenal fans have responded to Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s latest post on Twitter and have admitted that they are missing him.

Ramsey was in action for Juventus in their 3-1 victory over Atalanta away from home in Serie A on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Wales international midfielder did not start the match, but he came on as a substitute in the 26th minute.

 

According to WhoScored, the midfielder took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 84.6%, took 49 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one tackle and one interception.

So far this season, Ramsey has made three starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Cardiff City midfielder has also scored one goal in 79 minutes of Champions League football for the Bianconeri so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

GEWISS STADIUM, BERGAMO, ITALY - 2019

Ramsey was on the books of Arsenal from 2008 until the summer of 2019 when he moved to Juventus on a free transfer.

Arsenal are not doing so well in the Premier League at the moment, and some fans of the Gunners want the Welshman to return to the Emirates Stadium and have admitted that they are missing him.

Wales player Aaron Ramsey in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
