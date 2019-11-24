Quick links

Arsenal fans react to links to ex-Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann

Hoffenheim's German head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA Europa League group C football match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Ludogorets Razgrad on December 7, 2017 in Sinsheim,...
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted the German and now Arsenal are being linked.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann speaks to the media during the 1899 Hoffenheim Press Conference at Anfield on August 22, 2017 in Liverpool, England. The second leg of the UEFA Champions League...

Arsenal fans are seemingly on board with the prospect of hiring Julian Nagelsmann, who was linked with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

According to The Independent, the 32-year-old German manager is on the Gunners' radar as pressure mounts on Unai Emery.

A last-minute equaliser spared Arsenal's blushes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Southampton at the Emirates, as Burnley and Wolves climbed above the seventh-placed Londoners.

Nagelsmann is one of Europe's most exciting young managers and Tottenham were linked with him prior to hiring Jose Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino's successor [Football Fancast].

 

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted to the idea of appointing the Leipzig boss.

Nagelsmann is very exciting but, as of right now, that's all he is, potential.

A lot of Arsenal fans would love him, but many more might feel a bit underwhelmed if Tottenham hire a name like Mourinho and the Gunners appoint someone who could be a world-class coach.

At the moment, Nagelsmann is no more accomplished or decorated than Andre Villas-Boas was at the same age and given the Portuguese's failure in the Premier League, the Leipzig coach is hardly a guarantee as far as success goes.

head coach Julian Nagelsmann of RB Leipzig gestures during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on October 5, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

