Arsenal fans react to links to ex-Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted the German and now Arsenal are being linked.

Arsenal fans are seemingly on board with the prospect of hiring Julian Nagelsmann, who was linked with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

According to The Independent, the 32-year-old German manager is on the Gunners' radar as pressure mounts on Unai Emery.

A last-minute equaliser spared Arsenal's blushes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Southampton at the Emirates, as Burnley and Wolves climbed above the seventh-placed Londoners.

Nagelsmann is one of Europe's most exciting young managers and Tottenham were linked with him prior to hiring Jose Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino's successor [Football Fancast].

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted to the idea of appointing the Leipzig boss.

Nagelsmann is literally a dream managerial signing — deepansh (@deepanshb13) November 23, 2019

Julian Nagelsmann is the man I want to be Arsenal next manager German, young, hungry and have some coaching experience. I think he's exactly the type of character we need. Freddie in til the end of the season. #EmeryOut #Nagelsmannin @Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/IwsCAr4znM — Afc Henry (@AfcHry) November 24, 2019

We should’ve gotten nagelsmann. He’s everything we were looking for in a manager. — Allan AFC ⭐️⭐️ (@iTalkSoccer1) November 23, 2019

Nagelsmann in. — AFCBeef (@AFCBeef) November 23, 2019

Agree 100%

Nagelsmann would be very interesting @David_Ornstein eric ten hag would Alsoo — Ahmad (@Ahmadh1919) November 24, 2019

I know so many @Arsenal fans have their own opinions on who should be the next manager. I know if it happens it won't be till next season but the man for me is Julian Nagelsmann. I think he's exactly the type of character we need. Freddie in til the end of the season. #AFC pic.twitter.com/CkE7a8z8Fc — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) November 24, 2019

Him or Ten Hag would be incredible. — Craig Randall (@csrandall87) November 24, 2019

i hope julian — Muhammad septiawan (@wawanpapoh) November 24, 2019

bring nagelsmann in — Arsenal_COYG (@Armando60292970) November 24, 2019

Nagelsmann is very exciting but, as of right now, that's all he is, potential.

A lot of Arsenal fans would love him, but many more might feel a bit underwhelmed if Tottenham hire a name like Mourinho and the Gunners appoint someone who could be a world-class coach.

At the moment, Nagelsmann is no more accomplished or decorated than Andre Villas-Boas was at the same age and given the Portuguese's failure in the Premier League, the Leipzig coach is hardly a guarantee as far as success goes.