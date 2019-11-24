Arsenal fans react to Hector Bellerin display against Southampton

Hector Bellerin did not play well for Arsenal against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Hector Bellerin against Southampton on Saturday.

Bellerin was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 24-year-old right-back started the match and played for 83 minutes, as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Spain international did not have a good game overall, as he did not offer much going forward and struggled with the pace at times.

According to WhoScored, the defender had a pass accuracy of 74.4%, won two headers, took 70 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles and one interception.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Bellerin and have criticised the defender on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

His best has never been good enough. Seemed to turn into the worlds best right back when he was out injured. — Matthew Burton (@MJBurton23) November 23, 2019

Will he though? Bellerin’s best was when he had that explosive pace of his. An ACL injury could significantly impact that, so not sure how well he will recover from that. — Ghost (@SpartanGhost17) November 23, 2019

I don't think it's pace. He just seems a little unsure about himself...needs some time to get the confidence levels back..#Bellerin — Raptor (@thesixthevent) November 23, 2019

Definitely lost pace. It will take time to get it back, likely not till the start of next season. Also plays tentatively, and is even weaker defensively than he was before. Those can be fixed with game time. But 18-24 months to recover fully from ACL — Antiprodigy (@antiprodigy) November 23, 2019

Hasn't fully returned to his best. He defo will tho, it takes time — SaucyyPepe (@SaucyyPepe) November 23, 2019

We had a chance to sell Bellerin to Barca and didn’t??? pic.twitter.com/xO3Ci6vheh — ٍ (@zak_afc) November 23, 2019

thats the problem, this fanbase thinks we have a good squad. all our CBs including Holding are average, Bellerin is average, Torreira is average, Ozil is done. People are dissapointed only because they expected far too much of this average team — Frisco † EmeryOUT (@AFC_Zanah) November 23, 2019

Sokratis, Chambers, Auba and Bellerin were awful today. Still get over it. Change is needed ASAP — Talal El-Zein (@elzein32AFC) November 23, 2019

The draw with Southampton means that Arsenal are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment with 18 points from 13 matches, as many as eight points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.