Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Hector Bellerin display against Southampton

Subhankar Mondal
Hector Bellerin of Arsenal tackles Moussa Djenepo of Southampton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hector Bellerin did not play well for Arsenal against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Hector Bellerin against Southampton on Saturday.

Bellerin was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 24-year-old right-back started the match and played for 83 minutes, as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

 

The Spain international did not have a good game overall, as he did not offer much going forward and struggled with the pace at times.

According to WhoScored, the defender had a pass accuracy of 74.4%, won two headers, took 70 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles and one interception.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Bellerin and have criticised the defender on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.

The draw with Southampton means that Arsenal are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment with 18 points from 13 matches, as many as eight points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Nathan Redmond of Southampton runs past Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch