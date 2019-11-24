Andrew Robertson posts Liverpool chant on Twitter as Reds celebrate win

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool again snatched a late winner on Saturday afternoon as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

The Reds came back from the international break looking to keep up their unbeaten league record this season, but faced a tricky test against Palace.

Liverpool avoided a scare in the first half as James Tomkins' opener was ruled out by VAR, and Sadio Mane then opened the scoring for Liverpool.

Wilfried Zaha fired Palace level to leave Liverpool in danger of dropping points for just the second time this season, but Roberto Firmino fired home from close range to make it 2-1.

Liverpool once again showed the resilience and never-say-die attitude a title-winning side needs, and they maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool players were in buoyant mood on Twitter after the game, with Andrew Robertson reciting the 'Sí Señor' chant that fans sing towards Roberto Firmino.

Teammates Adrian, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Lonergan and Fabinho all joined in the celebrations, with Jurgen Klopp's side picking up another away win.

Be sure: If there's any option... WE GO FOR IT! pic.twitter.com/nf5UTVOZBG — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) November 23, 2019

Picking up where we left off, +3 points We keep fighting pic.twitter.com/E7wRk8jcni — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 23, 2019

Another great perfomance, boys. We keep moving forward. pic.twitter.com/SXnWHSGDKS — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) November 23, 2019