Ally McCoist and Chris Sutton criticise Borna Barisic for poor Rangers defending

The Ibrox defender was said to be partly culpable for a goal that Rangers conceded.

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has received criticism for his defending during today's match against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership, from punditry duo Ally McCoist and Chris Sutton, who were speaking live on BT Sport (post-match 24/11, 14:15).

The Gers had a tricky away encounter to navigate in an effort keep pace with Celtic at the top of the league table and successfully found their way to a 3-1 victory.

For spells during the 90 minutes, it looked like they could drop points, with the Accies not only equalising in the first half, but pressuring a one goal Rangers advantage after the interval.

Ultimately the quality of Ryan Kent shone through, who hit a double to secure the points, with the second coming late in the game.

One of the negatives for the pundits though was Barisic's defending, specifically in the sequence that led to Hamilton's goal.

A ball was crossed high to the back post, before being pushed back into the danger area and eventually converted by Lewis Smith despite Filip Helander's best efforts.

Rangers legend McCoist felt that the Croatian let his team down, baffled by his failure to recognise the danger of the initial cross from Mickel Miller.

Speaking during BT Sport's live coverage (post-match 24/11, 14:15), the former striker said: "I don't know where he's going there. He's facing the wrong way. He should be heading in the general direction of where the danger is.

"Barisic's positioning is totally all wrong, all wrong."

Sutton chimed in on the channel shortly after with similar criticism, he said: "What's the worst thing that can happen in that situation? Ball going over to the far post. I don't know what Barisic was thinking. Well he wasn't clearly."

Barisic has worked hard to largely turn around the poor form and fitness that hampered his debut season at Ibrox, so he can't be too disheartened by his lack of awareness today. He remains an important part of Gerrard's defensive line.

The goal does highlight though that Rangers stars must remain switched on throughout every match at every level, or they could find themselves dropping silly points.

Gerrard's side weren't at their blistering best today, but all they'll care about is securing the three points and keeping their excellent run of form going.