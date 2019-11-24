Alex Rae makes Rangers investment claim

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will have major investment in January, says Alex Rae.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Alex Rae has said that Rangers will get major investment in the January transfer window, as quoted in The Daily Record.

The former Rangers midfielder has said that he has been told by a source very high at the Ibrox club that the Gers will receive the cash injection they need.

According to The Daily Record, Rangers need £10 million before the end of the season, having suffered an annual loss of £11.3 million.

The Daily Record quotes Rae as saying: "Now it is my understanding at the turn of the year there will be another share issue done, which will provide considerable money. And there will be major investment coming into Rangers.”

Rae added: "I've heard it from a very high source in Ibrox so I would prefer to believe that instead of anybody from Twitter."

Exciting for Rangers fans

Rangers are doing very well on the pitch, with Steven Gerrard’s side challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Gers could also progress to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, and the ability to sign players in the January transfer window will certainly enhance their chances of succeeding in their quest.

Injury update

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Gerrard has given an update on Jordan Jones’s injury.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international winger has been on the sidelines for the past three months, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

Gerrard told Rangers’ official website about Jones on Friday: “He’s back now in terms of full training. He’s missed eleven weeks which is probably a couple of weeks longer that we originally thought. That has been a real frustrating one for the player himself and for me, but I’m delighted to have him back.

“His first session yesterday I think he trained on adrenaline and on excitement and he was outstanding.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the next couple of sessions he finds it tough, but I predict he’ll be available for selection in probably 10 days’ time maybe, when he has had a full strong week under his belt.”