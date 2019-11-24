Adam Forshaw comments on Marcelo Bielsa's fitness regime after Leeds' late winner

Patrick Bamford is beginning to find his feet again in a Leeds United shirt.

Adam Forshaw has stated that Marcelo Bielsa's fitness regime is 'tough' during training, but on matchdays, it is 'enjoyable'.

Forshaw stated that was one of the reasons behind Leeds United's late 2-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, with Patrick Bamford netting a brace during the game.

James Collins had cancelled out Bamford's goal minutes after he had opened the scoring, but Leeds kept going and walked away with a deserved three points late on in the game.

Speaking to EFL on Quest (23/11/19, 9 pm), Forshaw shared his thoughts on Bielsa's gruelling fitness regime which proved its worth yesterday.

“It's just fitness, first and foremost,” Forshaw told EFL on Quest. “And belief and ability. But we know late in games that we are coming strong. We are going to create chances with the quality we have got.

“Day-to-day its tough [his fitness regime]. It's hard work, but when it comes to Saturday and a Tuesday, it's enjoyable.”

Out of every Championship team, Leeds are perhaps one of the fittest and one of the best to win the ball back as soon as they lose it.

Ever since Bielsa walked through the doors last season, he instantly installed a very high and demanding work rate into his players.

It worked wonders for large parts of the previous campaign and it is once again showcasing its worth this season.