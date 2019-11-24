Adam Forhsaw raves about Kalvin Phillips' battle with ex-Leeds teammate Izzy Brown

Izzy Brown provided an assist for Luton Town yesterday but it wasn't enough as Leeds United walked away with maximum points.

Adam Forshaw has praised the big battle between Kalvin Phillips and Izzy Brown during Leeds United's 2-1 win against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Whilst Brown endured a nightmare loan spell at Leeds last season, he is showcasing his worth at Luton during this campaign, as he provided an assist for James Collins goal yesterday.

Phillips would have been tasked to stop any attacking threat from the newly-promoted side and Brown would have been one of the players on his list to stop.

Speaking to EFL on Quest (23/11/19 9 pm), Forshaw commented on Patrick Bamford claiming Leeds late winner and the battle between Phillips and Brown.

“I think he touches it onto the defender,” Forshaw told EFL on Quest. “He's a striker, he's going to claim it, isn't he?!”

On the big battle between Phillips and Brown: “Two very strong lads. Izzy was with us last season and Kalvin had a job in nullifying him. He's got six assists in eight games now and it was a big battle. That was a great cross [for James Collins goal].”

There were a number of talking points during Leeds' win at Luton, with the game providing a lot of action from start to finish.

Leeds opened the scoring through Bamford after the restart, but in truth, they should have opened the scoring a lot earlier.

SEE ALSO: Leeds United and Aston Villa reportedly want teen talent Steven Gerrard rates really highly

Collins equalised moments after Bamford's goal when he headed in Brown's brilliant cross before Bamford made sure of all the points late on, but there is a debate as to whether the goal belongs to him or whether it was a Matty Pearson own goal.