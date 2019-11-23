Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Wolves fans react on Twitter to Romain Saiss display against Bournemouth

Giuseppe Labellarte
Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium on November...
The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder was booked in the first three minutes of today's game, making it a nervy ride for the Molineux faithful.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Romain Saiss' display in their Premier League victory at Bournemouth today.

The Wolves midfielder is somewhat of a yellow card magnet, to put it lightly, with seven bookings in just 17 games this season prior to today's fixture.

Few of the Molineux faithful were particularly surprised when Saiss was booked after just three minutes of the game on the south coast for a late clip on Lewis Cook.

 

Nonetheless, he did well after being cautioned, putting in a solid display as Nuno Espirito Santo's charges took a two-goal lead by the 31-minute mark and held on following Steve Cook's deflected headed goal just before the hour.

Despite playing out the full 90 minutes and even having a go from 35 yards out, Saiss will now be suspended for the Sheffield United clash, which could allow Max Kilman or Ryan Bennett to stake a claim in Nuno's squad.

Here is what some Wolves fans said about Saiss during and after the game:

Wolves are next in action on Thursday night when they head to Braga in the Europa League before welcoming the Blades to Molineux in the league on Sunday.

