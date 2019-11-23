Wolves fans react on Twitter to Romain Saiss display against Bournemouth

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder was booked in the first three minutes of today's game, making it a nervy ride for the Molineux faithful.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Romain Saiss' display in their Premier League victory at Bournemouth today.

The Wolves midfielder is somewhat of a yellow card magnet, to put it lightly, with seven bookings in just 17 games this season prior to today's fixture.

Few of the Molineux faithful were particularly surprised when Saiss was booked after just three minutes of the game on the south coast for a late clip on Lewis Cook.

Nonetheless, he did well after being cautioned, putting in a solid display as Nuno Espirito Santo's charges took a two-goal lead by the 31-minute mark and held on following Steve Cook's deflected headed goal just before the hour.

Despite playing out the full 90 minutes and even having a go from 35 yards out, Saiss will now be suspended for the Sheffield United clash, which could allow Max Kilman or Ryan Bennett to stake a claim in Nuno's squad.

Here is what some Wolves fans said about Saiss during and after the game:

3 minutes in for a Saiss yellow card. I didn't expect it that soon. #WWFC #BOUWOL — Kevin Astley (@kevtheman10) 23 November 2019

Saiss booked after 3 minutes wtf is wrong with this guy — Tom Willett (@WiIIett) 23 November 2019

Saiss man booked in 3rd minute. Every single game one of these games he is going to cost us — Ryan (@WittoWWFC) 23 November 2019

Saiss is a liability — Louis Webb (@_webbz) 23 November 2019

How many more times is Saiss going to get booked for something stupid. #wwfc — Sam Green (@Greener099Sam) 23 November 2019

Saiss must get booked on purpose he loves living on the edge — Adama Is Slow (@SlowAdama) 23 November 2019

I'm sure Saiss gets booked every game just to make it harder for himself. Prefers a challenge. — Baz (@Bazza1983) 23 November 2019

Saiss playing 90% of the game on a yellow ✅

Vintage Joao ✅

Raul bags another ✅

Adama being... Well.... Adama✅



3 points now 5th!

All while Struggling to balance the PL and UEL



Roll on Thursday ✈️ and see you all there!! #wwfc #fwaw #wolvesaywe #wolves #Wolverhampton pic.twitter.com/OmUGyoEFMK — WolfWear (@WolfWearGB) 23 November 2019

Agreed, we don't practice the dark arts enough for me. Saiss is probably the only one but he does it so well. — Baz (@Bazza1983) 23 November 2019

Wolves are next in action on Thursday night when they head to Braga in the Europa League before welcoming the Blades to Molineux in the league on Sunday.