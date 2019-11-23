Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham fans react to Roberto's 'awful' display against Tottenham today

Giuseppe Labellarte
Roberto of West Ham United punches clear during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
The West Ham United goalkeeper once again put in a poor display for Manuel Pellegrini's side - many of the Hammers faithful have lost patience.

A number of West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Roberto's performance as the Hammers put in a poor display in their 3-2 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium.

The West Ham goalkeeper suffered another shocker, to put it mildly, with two nervy clearances early on, while Davinson Sanchez almost profited when the keeper dropped the ball into him following a free kick.

 

For the opening goal by Son Heung-min, Roberto could not deal with the effort, flapping at the ball as it went past his arms, then he conceded against Lucas Moura, and then was again at fault for Harry Kane's third, failing to even get a hand on his header.

Roberto has now shipped 19 goals in nine West Ham appearances in all competitions, and plenty of Hammers fans made their feelings known on social media:

West Ham have now lost to Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle United, Burnley and now Spurs while Roberto has been in goal, while also drawing with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Fabianski has not played since 28 September, when he tore a hip muscle in the Premier League meeting with the Cherries, and is not expected to return until the New Year.

West Ham are next in action away at Chelsea in another London derby on Saturday 30 November.

Manuel Pellegrini the manager

