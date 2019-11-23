West Ham fans react to Roberto's 'awful' display against Tottenham today

The West Ham United goalkeeper once again put in a poor display for Manuel Pellegrini's side - many of the Hammers faithful have lost patience.

A number of West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Roberto's performance as the Hammers put in a poor display in their 3-2 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium.

The West Ham goalkeeper suffered another shocker, to put it mildly, with two nervy clearances early on, while Davinson Sanchez almost profited when the keeper dropped the ball into him following a free kick.

For the opening goal by Son Heung-min, Roberto could not deal with the effort, flapping at the ball as it went past his arms, then he conceded against Lucas Moura, and then was again at fault for Harry Kane's third, failing to even get a hand on his header.

Roberto has now shipped 19 goals in nine West Ham appearances in all competitions, and plenty of Hammers fans made their feelings known on social media:

There is nothing left to say about Roberto and how bad he is. He's a total and utter embarrassment and has the face of a man who knows it.



The blame isn't on him though, it's Pellegrini - he bought him, he defends him, he picks him every week.



Inexcusable. — Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) 23 November 2019

Can’t see us winning a game until Fabianski is fit again. Roberto... #WestHam — Sammy McNess ⚒ (@Sammcness) 23 November 2019

Absolutely embarrassed to support @WestHam you bunch of clowns only 2 or 3 players actually making an effort at the moment Roberto is useless as always big changes are needed at the club at the moment @davidgold 3 games in a row 2-0 down at half time absolutely embarrassing! — Tommy Whale (@Official_TJW) 23 November 2019

Pellegrini and Roberto out — WILL⚒ (@WHUFCWILL) 23 November 2019

Why? Why persist in putting Roberto in goal when he’s clearly incapable of holding a conversation with the defence, let alone catching a ball. He should be booked for some of those dives... #WestHam #WHUTOT — Jim Munro (@JimMunro) 23 November 2019

Fabianski being injured is killing Westham, Roberto is awful. — Connor Hornsby (@connorhornsby) 23 November 2019

Roberto is worse than being dumped, cheers @WestHam — Nick Deacon (@Nick__Deacon) 23 November 2019

Pretty sure someone once told Roberto, as a joke, he would be a good goalkeeper, but he took it seriously. #WHUTOT #WestHam — James Crossley (@crossleyjc) 23 November 2019

West Ham have now lost to Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle United, Burnley and now Spurs while Roberto has been in goal, while also drawing with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Fabianski has not played since 28 September, when he tore a hip muscle in the Premier League meeting with the Cherries, and is not expected to return until the New Year.

West Ham are next in action away at Chelsea in another London derby on Saturday 30 November.