West Ham fans react on Twitter to Felipe Anderson display against Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United midfielder Felipe Anderson has struggled in recent months and some Hammers fans think Manuel Pellegrini is to blame.

West Ham's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A number of West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Felipe Anderson's performance as the Hammers put in a dour display in their 3-2 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium today.

The Brazilian, who was West Ham's record signing for a while, was deemed "one of the most exciting talents in Europe" after joining from Lazio in the summer of 2018 for a fee believed to be worth up to £41.5million, according to BBC Sport.

 

However, Anderson has flattered to deceive for a while now, his impressive first season at the London Stadium having given way to a player appearing shorn of confidence, but one which Manuel Pellegrini continues to name in the starting XI.

The 26-year-old started for West Ham against Spurs but, following an opening 45 minutes in which he barely imposed himself on the game and misplaced a pass to Sebastien Haller, he was taken off during the interval.

During and after the game, there was plenty of discussion from Hammers fans regarding the team's display, but while some fans slated Anderson's display, others deemed it a symptom of Pellegrini's management, suggesting the Chilean is to blame:

First-half goals from Son Heung-min - West Ham goalkeeper Roberto making a big error - and Lucas Moura and a third from Harry Kane four minutes after the break put Tottenham in the driving seat.

To their credit, however, the Hammers battled back to within a goal thanks to late goals from Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna.

West Ham are next in action away at Chelsea in another London derby on Saturday 30 November.

Manuel Pellegrini the manager

