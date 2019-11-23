West Ham fans react on Twitter to Felipe Anderson display against Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United midfielder Felipe Anderson has struggled in recent months and some Hammers fans think Manuel Pellegrini is to blame.

A number of West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Felipe Anderson's performance as the Hammers put in a dour display in their 3-2 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium today.

The Brazilian, who was West Ham's record signing for a while, was deemed "one of the most exciting talents in Europe" after joining from Lazio in the summer of 2018 for a fee believed to be worth up to £41.5million, according to BBC Sport.

However, Anderson has flattered to deceive for a while now, his impressive first season at the London Stadium having given way to a player appearing shorn of confidence, but one which Manuel Pellegrini continues to name in the starting XI.

The 26-year-old started for West Ham against Spurs but, following an opening 45 minutes in which he barely imposed himself on the game and misplaced a pass to Sebastien Haller, he was taken off during the interval.

During and after the game, there was plenty of discussion from Hammers fans regarding the team's display, but while some fans slated Anderson's display, others deemed it a symptom of Pellegrini's management, suggesting the Chilean is to blame:

Anderson and Haller are awful. £90m worth of 'talent' lol. — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) 23 November 2019

You need to learn the difference between no confidence and being awful — Dan Ellis (@xDellisOfficial) 23 November 2019

Or pellegrini don’t know how to get the players up for a game like this , shape is not working and hasn’t worked for ages — Billy Hopkins (@Billyhopkins1) 23 November 2019

They clearly aren't awful, look at how they played last season ffs. They're lacking confidence because they're playing under a manager who doesn't know how to use them and is too stubborn to change - not hard to work out — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) 23 November 2019

I blame Pellegrini 100%. The system is dated, we have no identity and no player is playing well. — Ed Ayling (@thatboied) 23 November 2019

Think it's the manager haller needs someone with him Anderson needs to play more in the centre — simon robins (@irons731) 23 November 2019

He has ruined Anderson — Matt Drysdale (@matt_mattd5677) 23 November 2019

We're 0-2 down and Pellegrini brought off our best creator while keeping a 32-year-old bloke who's only rated because he clatters into people.



Just retire or go back to China. @Ing_Pellegrini. Please — Alan Rzepa (@alanrzepa) 23 November 2019

Anderson is a complete confidence player and has gone into his shell. No where near the payer he can be at the moment. Would a change of management boost him and the team? Can we get into any kind of form while Roberto is playing? — Talk Of West Ham (@TalkOfWestHam) 23 November 2019

First-half goals from Son Heung-min - West Ham goalkeeper Roberto making a big error - and Lucas Moura and a third from Harry Kane four minutes after the break put Tottenham in the driving seat.

To their credit, however, the Hammers battled back to within a goal thanks to late goals from Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna.

West Ham are next in action away at Chelsea in another London derby on Saturday 30 November.